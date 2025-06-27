No deal to lower US tariffs yet: Pichai

A worker uses a forklift to lift a sack of milled rice before selling to exporters at a rice mill in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, on April 23, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has dismissed reports claiming that Thailand and the United States have reached an agreement to lower retaliatory tariffs, saying nothing has been concluded yet.

He was responding to speculation circulating on social media that the US would reduce tariffs imposed on Thai imports from 36% to 18%. Mr Phichai clarified on Thursday that the claim is unfounded and not based on any official agreement.

"Thailand and the United States are still in negotiations," he said. "The figures reported are merely estimates used by the Bank of Thailand (BoT) and economists to simulate potential economic impacts."

He said the talks regarding the reduction of US import duties are underway and stressed that no official rate of 18% has been agreed. "This number is only an economic projection, not a confirmed outcome," he said.

A government source said talks with the US on tariffs and the bilateral trade deficit began on June 18. The US Trade Representative (USTR) has reportedly submitted five proposals for Thailand's consideration. These include tariff and quota measures, non-tariff barriers, digital trade, rules of origin, and matters concerning US national and economic security.

Thailand's counter-proposal expands on its five-point framework. It includes tariff reductions on some imports, the purchase of Boeing aircraft and military kit from the US, and the easing of non-tariff trade barriers.