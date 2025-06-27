Border spat leaves some firms vulnerable

Listen to this article

Cambodian students from Koh Kong province enter Thailand via the Ban Hat Lek checkpoint in Trat. The children's parents are not allowed to enter Thailand via this crossing. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewklayhong)

The escalation in tensions along Thailand's border with Cambodia and additional closures of major checkpoints, such as the permanent Aranyaprathet checkpoint, could affect listed Thai companies with a large exposure to the neighbouring country, says CGS International (CGSI).

Thailand and Cambodia closed several border crossings in a tit-for-tat manner, ratcheting up tensions between the two countries, as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra fights to save her government from a political crisis triggered by a leaked phone call between her and Hun Sen, the former premier of Cambodia, on the weeks-long standoff.

There are 18 Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints in total spread across seven Thai provinces, comprising Trat, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

These comprise eight permanent checkpoints, nine for trade facilitation, and one for tourism.

At present, 16 checkpoints remain operational, while two have been closed: Ban Muen Dan in eastern Trat for trade, and the Phra Viharn access point in Si Sa Ket for tourism.

"These closures have not affected trade yet," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CGSI, citing data from the Department of Foreign Trade.

According to the Bank of Thailand, the value of Thai-Cambodian border trade in the first four months of 2025 amounted to 64.6 billion baht, including 50.2 billion in exports and 14.4 billion in imports. This yielded Thailand a trade surplus of 35.8 billion baht.

"However, a permanent or widespread closure of border checkpoints could have wider consequences beyond direct trade, potentially affecting the service sector and labour flows," said Mr Kasem.

Many Cambodians cross into Thailand for medical treatment, and border closures would disrupt the healthcare sector and related services.

Moreover, a large Cambodian workforce is employed in Thailand, particularly in agriculture, he said.

According to CGSI, the top three checkpoints for trade are Aranyaprathet Customs House in Sa Kaeo, accounting for 111 billion baht or 63.4% of total trade between the countries, Khlong Yai Customs House in Trat, accounting for 29.3 billion or 16.8%, and Chanthaburi Customs House, accounting for 26.6 billion or 15.3% of trade.

"We do not think there has been any significant impact on Thai corporations resulting from the border dispute," said Mr Kasem.

"However, if tensions escalate, resulting in more important checkpoint closures such as Aranyaprathet, then Thai corporations would feel some impact."

Energy drink maker Carabao Group (CBG) would likely feel the biggest pinch, as it derives 28% of its revenue from sales in Cambodia, noted CGSI.

Bumrungrad Hospital (BH) and Mega Lifesciences (MEGA) are also likely to be affected as roughly 6% of their expected revenue this year should come from Cambodia, he said.