Saha Group calls for economic overhaul

The first day of the "29th Saha Group Fair & Fest" attracted large crowds. The event has taken place from June 26 to 29 at BITEC Bangna.

Saha Group says the Thai economy requires comprehensive restructuring, starting with the education system.

The government needs to improve the skills of the workforce and provide incentives that will stimulate investment, said Thamarat Chokwatana, president and executive chairman of I.C.C. International Plc.

He said the focus of the economic restructuring should be on core fundamentals, particularly enhancing labour skills.

To sustain Thailand's reputation as a leading manufacturing hub, it needs a skilled and high-quality workforce, said Mr Thamarat.

Short-term stimulus measures such as cash handouts only have temporary effects, he said.

Pipope Chokvathana, director of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc, said he hopes the government will take steps to attract more foreign investment, such as offering tax incentives to businesses investing in machinery, building product warehouses, or investing in green energy initiatives.

"I believe many foreign companies are interested in Thailand. These incentives could attract investors from around the world," he said.

Mr Pipope said the government should also emphasise enhancing the Thai education system, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), which he sees as critical in the current era.

On the subject of developing the national economy, he said that while investment incentives can stimulate short-term growth, educational improvement can strengthen the economy long-term.

He wishes to see the reintroduction of the "half-half" co-payment economic stimulus scheme, as it could help boost consumer purchasing power.

Launched during the pandemic, "Khon La Khrueng" (half-half) was a government co-payment subsidy scheme, subsidising 50% of the cost of food, drink and general goods purchases for participants, up to a maximum of 150 baht per person per day.

Saha Group is hosting the "29th Saha Group Fair & Fest", which commenced yesterday and continues through June 29 at Bitec Bang Na.

As well as product showcases and promotional campaigns, the event also includes signing ceremonies for 16 memoranda of understanding between Saha Group companies and their partners.

Some significant collaborations include the construction of a 5-star hotel on Ratchadamri Road, the development of the Dusit Suites J-Park Sriracha project, business cooperation between Thailand and China, support for the aviation industry and upskilling Thai aviation personnel, along with the promotion of AWS Cloud and Data Center usage within Saha Group.