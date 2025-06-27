AIS launches B4bn Thai cloud service

Firm says it is first of its kind in Thailand

From left: Mr Phupa, Mr Wisit and Mr Passakon at the AIS cloud launch event.

Advanced Info Service (AIS) has launched AIS Cloud, Thailand's first world-class hyperscale cloud service, in a bid to support sustainable enterprise growth.

The company has invested 4 billion baht in the service, which has local data centres within the country, governed by Thai law.

This ensures compliance with cybersecurity standards, while supporting the rapid growth of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, according to AIS.

Thailand's AI market is projected to grow from 12.2 billion baht in 2023 to 95.1 billion by 2028, noted the company.

Wisit Wisitsora-at, digital economy and society permanent secretary, said digital disruption, geopolitical volatility, and mounting pressures around environmental and sustainability goals are driving businesses to modernise their digital infrastructure.

The rapid rise of AI as a tool to enhance competitiveness further compels organisations to adopt flexible, AI-ready digital systems to drive effective transformation.

However, the development of AI requires massive volumes of data, making it critical for such data to be stored and processed locally, under Thai jurisdiction. This not only ensures digital sovereignty and data security but also mitigates long-term risks related to policy compliance, governance, and operational continuity.

Phupa Akavipat, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said the company is ready to serve as a platform for AI development and national digital transformation.

The service is powered by Oracle cloud infrastructure and is the only service of its kind operated entirely by a Thai company.

AIS Cloud is fully equipped to support Thai enterprises with comprehensive and locally tailored services, he said.

These include contract execution in the Thai language, service billing in baht to mitigate foreign exchange risks, and post-sales support delivered by Thai professionals in the local language.

The platform is designed to handle large-scale workloads with high flexibility through auto-scaling capabilities, while it adheres to rigorous security standards and is continuously updated with new features.

"We firmly believe Thailand must have its own AI capabilities to ensure long-term technological sovereignty and resilience. At AIS, we are convinced that digital infrastructure owned and operated by Thais is the cornerstone of national development in the digital era," said Mr Phupa.

Passakon Prathombutr, senior executive vice-president and chief technology officer at the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), said the agency is accelerating efforts to ensure universal access to high-standard digital services, including certified cloud services, through the dSURE initiative.

This framework certifies cloud providers based on criteria ranging from fundamental service capabilities to environmental responsibility, with the highest level called dSURE 3-Star Cloud.

AIS Cloud is the first digital service in Thailand to be awarded this dSURE 3-Star certification, based on its safety, cybersecurity and functionality.

AIS Cloud corporate customers will benefit via tax incentives, according to depa's digital service catalogue.