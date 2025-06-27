GH Bank mulls new mortgage markets

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira wants Government Housing (GH) Bank to expand into other types of real estate lending, beyond just low-income housing.

According to Mr Pichai, state-owned GH Bank, a specialised financial institution that has been providing housing loans to low-income earners for 72 years, holds a 42% market share in the mortgage sector.

The bank is financially strong, with a solid Bank for International Settlements ratio and loan growth rate.

Therefore, he said GH Bank is positioned to offer new products after the government amends the "rights over leasehold asset" laws, specifically extending the maximum leasehold term from 30 years to 99 years.

The bank has also expanded the scope of its mortgage services from the low- to middle-income segment to the premier segment, now offering loans starting from 7 million baht. This expansion should increase competition among financial institutions as GH Bank acts as an alternative for borrowers in the high-end market, said Mr Pichai.

In the first half of this year, GH Bank extended 100 billion baht in housing loans. The bank targets an additional 150 billion baht in the second half, putting the annual total slightly above its goal of 241 billion.

GH Bank president Kamonpop Veerapala said the bank does not strive for maximum profit, instead focusing on making mortgages accessible to more Thais. As a result, the bank's minimum retail rate is the lowest among commercial banks and state financial institutions, tallying 6.545%.

In addition, GH Bank extended the maximum loan tenure to 85 years, combining the borrower's age and loan term, up from the previous cap of 75 years.

This move helps to lower monthly instalment payments, easing the financial burden amid the high cost of living, Mr Kamonpop said.

GH Bank is participating in the Bank of Thailand's "You Fight, We Help" debt relief programme, and has registered 80,900 accounts.

The bank also launched its own debt restructuring programmes to prevent customers in the special mention category (debt overdue from 31-90 days) from falling into non-performing loan (NPL) status (overdue more than 90 days), and the bank has restructured existing NPL debts. As of May, this effort involved 373,000 accounts.