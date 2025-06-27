Effective ways to better read people's ability

Listen to this article

'How many of you don't think you are a people person?" Jack Welch once asked his audience at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. One of the most successful business leaders in modern management, the former head of GE was considered an outstanding people-focused CEO.

He made a good point: None of us really wants to admit that we are not good at reading people. When it comes to selecting a new board member, CEO or C-suite executive, it is almost impossible for the people in charge -- directors, CEO, HR head and others -- to admit they need help since we all believe we are the HR experts.

In this regard, psychometric assessment, which is one of the most valuable human capital tools, is usually left out. This management tool can help people who are not that good at understanding others, while further enhancing the capabilities of those who are good at reading people.

Psychometric assessment refers to assessment tools based on psychological theory. Ever since Sigmund Freud described the relationships between the id, ego and superego in the early 20th century, substantial academic research has been conducted. Around the early 1990s, the Five Factor Model or "Big 5" personality traits emerged in academic circles after years of research and has become one of the most well accepted and recognised theories.

PREDICTING BEHAVIOUR

Curiosity about reading, and understanding, people, is at the centre of a human being's interest. The main purpose is to predict how a person will behave and, then, try to find ways to coexist happily. Think about astrology, handwriting analysis, palm reading, phrenology, to name but a few. These readings may be right sometimes, but when it comes to selecting a new board member or senior executive, it is not advisable to use them. For a start, try explaining your choice to the shareholders.

What you need for a successful candidate search is a method with a high degree of reliability. Psychometric assessment has been shown to be consistent by measuring the same results in the same person at different times or circumstances, in testing and retesting.

If board members use psychometric assessment, they can feel more confident that they have made the right decision when they choose a candidate. Keep in mind that choosing the wrong candidate can result in a hefty financial burden to the firm, with both tangible and intangible expenses, not to mention business opportunity cost.

Over the years, I have had the opportunity to be involved in a number of board and senior executive selection processes, and have come across both right and not-so-right examples of decision-making in people selection.

THE HIGH ACHIEVER

I recall one case involving a successful CEO of a large organisation, who showed potential to deliver results with any firm he works with. According to a reliable psychometric assessment, his "growth potential" ranked in the 80th percentile, meaning he scored better than 80% of all people given the same test.

His supportive, consultative leadership style placed him in the 70th percentile for task/results orientation, while people orientation was in the 50 range. It is also worth mentioning that his high "achievement" work style, in the 70s, reflected the likelihood of setting ambitious goals and working diligently to reach them, continually trying to improve his skills and performance.

Adding to the impressive list, this candidate's "innovation" and "analytical thinking" scores were both high, in the 90th percentile range, something very few people who are given this test can achieve.

It is no surprise that he was finally recruited and appointed to be the CEO of a large corporation. Unfortunately, he lasted only a year. Is there any way the board of directors could have predicted this outcome and prevented possible damage?

Yes, there is. The board might not have a crystal ball to see the future, but they could guess how this person might make decisions and behave based on his "Big 5" personality report.

In this regard, the face-to-face interview is a crucial final step. This is where the board may wish to ask the candidate critical questions such as: How long do you intend to work with us? As an enthusiastic executive, what did you think when there was a limitation to grow as much as you wished in your previous capacity? If you are successful at our firm, what would cause you to think of leaving us?

Asking these kinds of behavioural questions will allow the interviewers to see how the candidate responds through body language and comprehensive explanations. For directors who are already very good at reading people, using a psychometric assessment report along with an interview session will provide them with a good opportunity to clearly understand the interviewee within a one-hour time frame.

In this case, the candidate had an outstanding profile in terms of personality and professional track record, so the board should have been aware that he could be the head of any firm. His high "achievement" score also provided an indication that he would prefer to be at the top position of a market leader or a well-known organisation. This could explain why he chose to move on prematurely.

With the right psychometric assessment in hand, board members can feel more confident about their decision-making when it comes to top executive appointments. Enhancing their people-reading abilities by employing psychometric assessment as a supporting tool can help prevent financial and other damage to the firm in the long run.