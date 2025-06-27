Thailand will hold trade talks with US next week, finance minister says

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on April 2, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Friday he will travel to the United States for trade talks next week.

The negotiation date has been scheduled, he told reporters, without elaborating.

Thailand faces a 36% US tariff on its exports, a key driver of growth, if it fails to negotiate a reduction before a moratorium expires in July. A tariff of 10% has been set for most nations while the moratorium is in place.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said talks between the two countries could reach good terms on tariffs, and possibly settle on a rate as low as 10%.

Thailand has said it hopes the negotiations will be extended beyond the expiry of the tariff pause next month.

While the finance minister didn’t elaborate on the details of the planned talks, an agreement over an 18% tariff rate reported by some media outlets was “untrue,” he said in an X post on June 26. He said the level was an “estimate” used by the Bank of Thailand and economists in scenarios for the economy.

Thailand began its much-delayed talks with the US to negotiate down the levy and submitted an official proposal on June 20 following working-level talks, Permanent Secretary for Commerce Vuttikrai Leewiraphan said on June 18.

Thailand’s proposals are good and stand a chance of bringing down the tariff to the 10% baseline, according to Mr Vuttikrai.

The finance minister’s comments come after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the US and China finalised a trade understanding reached last month in Geneva, and that the White House has imminent plans to reach deals with 10 major trading partners.