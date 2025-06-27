Vietnam approves plans for international financial centre amid US trade pressure

A man walks past Hanoi Stock Exchange in Hanoi on April 15, 2025. Vietnam plans to set up financial centres in two cities. (Photo: Reuters)

HANOI - Vietnam's lawmakers approved a plan on Friday to establish international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to attract investment and strengthen its global financial standing as economic uncertainties rise.

The centres will operate under unified management, with Ho Chi Minh City focusing on capital, banking, and currency markets, and Danang on sustainable and green finance, leveraging its strategic location near East-West economic corridors, the government said in a statement.

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang called the policies "innovative and competitive," noting their alignment with international standards, the statement added.

A key feature will allow members of the centres to secure international financing and use foreign currency for transactions.

Vietnam's foreign investment inflows rose 7.9% to $8.9 billion in the first five months of the year, while pledges surged 51.1% to $18.4 billion, the government said.

However, the United States has threatened to impose 46% tariffs on Vietnamese exports unless concessions are made, which could slow the momentum.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said earlier this week that Vietnam expects to reach a trade deal with the US within two weeks.

The financial centres will adopt international accounting and financial standards, including capital adequacy and liquidity ratios for both domestic and foreign-owned banks, the government added.

Vietnam remains a key manufacturing hub for global firms such as Samsung Electronics, Foxconn, Intel, Nike, and Adidas.