Rate pause is lifeline saved for turbulence ahead: Bank of Thailand

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

The Bank of Thailand (BoT’s) decision to leave borrowing costs unchanged this week gives it a “monetary lifeline” to deal with challenges ranging from US tariffs and geopolitical tensions to domestic politics, according to Deputy Governor Piti Disyatat.

The central bank sees “limited room” available for easing its key rate, which at 1.75% is deemed as slightly accommodative and below the neutral level, Mr Piti said in an interview in Bangkok. With the full impact of the US tariff on global trade and the Thai economy to be felt from the second half of this year, policymakers see it as important to preserve some firepower, he said.

The BoT held the rate steady on Wednesday in line with market expectations, but left the door open for further easing. The pause — after the first back-to-back cuts in five years — took into account “high uncertainty and limited policy space,” the rate panel said.

“When you are faced with these possible shocks, I think the robust and prudent thing is to actually have some ammunition,” said Mr Piti, who is also the vice chairman of the BoT’s Monetary Policy Committee. “What’s holding back the economic activity now is mostly uncertainty and an outlook that’s not clear. It’s not about funding costs.”

Mr Piti’s comments point to the challenges facing central bankers in shaping monetary policy as the outcome of US tariff negotiations remain unclear and the Middle East tensions add to global risks. The US Federal Reserve held rates steady last week to assess the impact of tariffs. Closer to home, Bank Indonesia held its key rate to support its currency though the Philippine central bank cut, signalling more easing to come.

The Trump administration has yet to conclude trade deals talks with Thailand and other trade partners threatened with punitive tariffs, with a 90-day reprieve set to end early next month. Still, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that the White House has imminent plans to reach agreements with a set of 10 major trading partners.

Thailand began talks with the US only last week to bring down a so-called reciprocal tariff of 36% on its goods.

Mr Piti likened the multiple risks facing the Thai economy to the start of a storm with the risks of greater turbulence ahead. While the factors causing the storm have become clearer, it’s important “to hold tight and be ready,” he said.

Recent indicators already point to the ripple-effects of US tariffs on Thailand, which will manifest more in the next few quarters, Mr Piti said. The central bank now foresees a recovery only from the second half of next year, which will likely be soft and below the trend, he said.

Growth confusion

Despite its warnings, the BoT on Wednesday raised its growth forecast for this year to 2.3%, from a range of 1.3% to 2% predicted in April, citing better-than-expected exports due to front-loading of goods by importers. While the economy will weaken in the second half, it “hasn’t fallen from a cliff” so far this year as some feared, Mr Piti said.

The central bank’s growth estimates are based on a technical assumption of the US tariff on Thai exports being settled at 18%, with a 10% levy for others. The rate panel switched to a precise GDP projection to formulate a robust monetary policy that can respond to various outcomes and help businesses plan better, Mr Piti said, adding that a wide range of GDP forecasts were adding to confusion.

While policymakers discussed a political crisis that’s hit Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s coalition government, they didn’t factor in any impact into the baseline assumptions which formed the basis for holding the rate, Mr Piti said.

The exit of a conservative party from the ruling coalition in the wake of a controversy related to the handling of a border row with neighbouring Cambodia has reduced the coalition’s parliamentary majority. That’s raised questions about the government’s survival and ability to pass key bills, including the budget for next year.

Bloomberg Intelligence said this week that Thai interest payments look set to rise as a proportion of gross domestic product, with debt-servicing costs set to continue to increase in the medium-term.

As far as the economy is concerned “having another budget delay would be a very big shock. That’s something we don’t need, or want right now,” Mr Piti said.