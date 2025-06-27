Sansiri’s strategic communities: shaping the future of living

A spacious clubhouse at Narasiri Krungthep Kreetha offers residents a place to connect, join wellness activities, or unwind—reflecting the rising demand for shared spaces that foster community and well-being.

For more than four decades, Sansiri Plc has stood as a pillar of Thai real estate, building more than homes—it has shaped lifestyles, created communities, and defined the future of urban living.

As the No.1 brand in Thailand’s residential sector, Sansiri’s success is not by chance. With an unwavering commitment to design leadership, innovation, service, and community, Sansiri is now taking its legacy to the next level with a bold new strategy: the Sansiri Community Model.

“The Sansiri Community Model is a transformative vision—to create fully integrated, strategic residential societies in every location we enter,” said Sriamphai Rattanamayoon, Chief Marketing Officer. “ This model elevates not just housing, but the entire living ecosystem—blending superior design, urban accessibility, and long-term value into complete, self-sustaining environments that lead to a better quality of life for everyone.”

LUXURY FLAGSHIPS IN EASTERN BANGKOK: CONNECTING PEOPLE, PLACES AND PURPOSE

The first two communities under this luxury-centric strategy are located in Eastern Bangkok, one of the fastest-growing regions for high-end residential investment. These strategic communities—Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha and SANSIRI 10 EAST—represent the pinnacle of Sansiri’s vision.

Today, Sansiri has developed 15 strategic communities, two of which—Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha and SANSIRI 10 EAST in Eastern Bangkok—stand out as luxury flagships, offering not only prestige and design excellence but also warmth, safety, and a true sense of neighbourhood.

DESIGN THAT TOUCHES THE HEART, COMMUNITIES THAT ENDURE

Every Sansiri community begins with empathy—and ends in emotional connection. More than just physical structures, each project is crafted to stir the senses, support the way people live, and create spaces that feel deeply personal.

“We believe design should do more than please the eye—it should speak to the soul,” said Ms Sriamphai. “When a home feels right, it becomes more than just a place to live. It becomes a space of joy, belonging, and emotional resonance.”

From timeless architecture to thoughtful floorplans, Sansiri’s design philosophy is rooted in understanding real human needs—how different groups live, move, and flourish.

“Design has the power to stir emotion. It makes people feel something—and that feeling stays with them,” Ms Sriamphai shared. “Every segment may see it differently, but the outcome is the same: we inspire them. Whether you’ve experienced our homes before or are discovering Sansiri for the first time—our design connects, uplifts, and creates happiness.”

Beyond design, Sansiri ensures long-term peace of mind with after-sales services that protect and preserve both beauty and value. Homes are maintained to feel as fresh and functional as the day they were completed, with security and upkeep seamlessly handled.

“We don’t just build homes—we build lasting value,” she added. “The Sansiri Community model was created to uplift every neighbourhood we enter. Through ongoing care and thoughtful service, we preserve not only beauty and function—but the essence of what makes a home feel timeless. That’s the Lifetime Asset Value we proudly deliver to our residents.”

At the heart of every community are spaces that bring people together—greenery to breathe, common areas to gather, and thoughtful programming to build bonds. Each project offers warm, liveable spaces with greenery, shared amenities, and community activities that bring neighbours together.

“We design every detail with intention,” said Ms Sriamphai. “From function to aftercare, from security to shared joy. We create spaces that make people feel safe, seen, and at home. In the end, our greatest success is creating happiness.”

SANSIRI KRUNGTHEP KREETHA: THE PIONEER COMMUNITY

Spanning over 500 rais with a development value of 33 billion baht, Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha marked Sansiri’s first leap into the luxury community model. It features eight projects, two main entrances, and over 900 families. Anchored by exceptional security, abundant green space, and year-round lifestyle activities, this neighbourhood has grown into a true community—where neighbours become friends and families share happiness across generations.

The first project, Setthasiri Krungthep Kreetha, launched in 2014 at just over

10 million baht per home. Today, homes start at 25 million baht, with land

prices rising more than 150% over the past decade—thanks to new infrastructure like the Srinakarin-Romklao Road extension and the Yellow Line, with proximity to top international schools like Brighton College and Wellington College.

Homes at Narinsiri Krungthep Kreetha now command monthly rental rates of up to 480,000 baht with yields of 7–9%, making it a magnet for both Thai and international high-net-worth families who seek long-term value with emotional and financial return.

SANSIRI 10 EAST: THE LATEST LUXURY COMMUNITY AT BANGNA KM.10

Following the resounding success of Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha, Sansiri introduced its second strategic luxury community: SANSIRI 10 EAST. Located at Bangna KM.10, this 165-rai enclave with 18 billion baht in development value caters to a new generation of elites—business owners, executives, and expatriates looking for connection, convenience, and calm.

Bangna is home to 180,000 legacy housing developments, 1.19 million residents, 11 international schools, 1,066 factories, and several premier golf courses. The future Light Rail (2029), high-speed rail links, and Bangkok Mall will further transform this area into a dynamic new luxury hub.

Narasiri Bangna KM.10 features 56 exquisitely crafted homes in New York Renaissance Revival style, priced from 60–100 million baht.

Meanwhile, Setthasiri Bangna KM.10, with units typically priced between 25 to 40 million baht, enjoys a healthy rental market. Monthly rents can reach up to 280,000 baht, with yields of up to 9%, making it an attractive option for both homeowners and investors alike.

“Here, too, residents enjoy not only refined surroundings but also a culture of warmth, where friendly neighbours share the joy of daily life, creating bonds that go far beyond property lines,” Ms Sriamphai added.

DEMAND-DRIVEN GROWTH AND INVESTOR APPEAL

What sets Eastern Bangkok apart is authentic demand. At Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha, families prioritise proximity to international schools and a sense of serene privacy. In Bangna, the appeal lies in global connectivity, lifestyle conveniences, and robust economic infrastructure—including Suvarnabhumi Airport, the upcoming light rail and high-speed rail systems, as well as several international schools.

With annual land value increases of over 16% in Bangna KM.10 and a 154% rise from 2015–2025 in Krungthep Kreetha, investors are securing high-yield properties with confidence. But more than that, they’re investing in sustainable, meaningful communities.

WHY STRATEGIC COMMUNITIES MATTER

“Sansiri’s vision transcends brick and mortar,” Ms Sriamphai explained. “Each community is a carefully composed ecosystem—where elegant architecture, intuitive layouts, and sustainability intersect to support well-being, connection, and long-term happiness.”

Accessibility is a core priority, ensuring every community is well-connected to transit, educational institutions, healthcare, and lifestyle hubs. Sustainability is integrated into every detail, from energy-efficient design to long-term maintenance strategies that preserve beauty and usability for years to come.

“All of this contributes to a more fulfilling quality of life,” said Ms Sriamphai. “Every detail is curated to bring lasting comfort, beauty, and peace of mind—because luxury must also feel like home.”

LIVING WITH CONFIDENCE AND CARE

Safety and trust are cornerstones of the Sansiri experience. Its renowned LIV-24 security system, along with professional management services, ensures property value is protected while homeowners live with confidence and care.

“Luxury is not just about design,” said Ms Sriamphai. “It’s about trust—knowing that your home will remain perfect, not just today, but for the life you build inside it.”

BUILDING LEGACIES, DEFINING FUTURES—WITH HEART

Sansiri Krungthep Kreetha and SANSIRI 10 EAST are more than flagship communities. They are blueprints for living—where aesthetics meet empathy, investment meets meaning, and luxury meets life.

Backed by 40 years of expertise, Sansiri is not merely responding to trends—it’s anticipating needs, guided by four enduring pillars: Timeless Design, Quality & Service, Community, and Sustainability.

“We believe in Constructing Life, Not Just Building,” said Ms Sriamphai. “We design communities that foster well-being, strengthen neighbourhood bonds, and bring people together through thoughtful service, heartfelt security, and spaces that welcome warmth.”

In a rapidly changing world, Sansiri is not simply shaping homes—it’s shaping futures. From architecture to atmosphere, from neighbourly warmth to multigenerational peace of mind, every element is crafted with care.

“Because the future isn’t just something we build. It’s something we share—with the people around us, with the ones we love, and with the communities we call home,” Ms Sriamphai concluded.

www.sansiri.com

