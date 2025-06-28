Thai trade team headed to the US

Listen to this article

A container ship is moored at Laem Chabang port. Mr Pichai is expected to lead the negotiating team to the US next week for trade talks.

Thailand's tariff negotiation team, led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, is slated to travel to the US next week for trade talks, according to a Commerce Ministry source who requested anonymity.

The team of up to 10 people includes Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, commerce permanent secretary, and key officials involved in trade talks with the US.

"This visit won't involve extensive discussions as Thailand already provided comprehensive information on various measures for US review. We are hopeful of a positive outcome," the source said.

This will be the first time the minister attends tariff negotiations with the US, noted the source.

The source said earlier this month, Mr Vuttikrai held a virtual meeting with US trade representatives and exchanged views on five key areas, including increasing imports from the US, especially agricultural products such as corn and soybeans, as well as various fuel products.

Thailand is also expected to ease tax and non-tax measures to encourage imports.

The two countries aim to strengthen collaboration in industries that mutually benefit them, such as pet food manufacturing.

Moreover, Thailand is committed to enhancing transparency in its export products to prevent third countries from misusing the "Made in Thailand" label.

The government also plans to encourage Thai businesses to invest in the US.

Thailand submitted its initial trade proposal to the US on June 20, which Mr Vuttikrai said should pave the way for more detailed negotiations in the future.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said earlier the reciprocal tariff talks with the US have made headway and he expects both sides to agree on tariffs as low as 10%.