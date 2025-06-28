Discovery of devices fails to deter tourists

A security official scans Surin beach in Phuket on Friday. Photo: Phuket police

Despite the introduction of heightened security measures following the discovery of several suspected explosive devices in two southern tourist provinces on Thursday, tourism operators are still concerned the incident will reinforce negative perceptions concerning safety in Thailand, though none have reported cancellations.

The suspected devices were discovered in the parking area of Phuket airport, on Patong Beach and at Promthep Cape, as well as in Krabi's city centre. The devices were safely destroyed, without causing any damage, and two suspects were arrested.

In response, the provincial administrations immediately increased security measures.

"Tourism operators remain on alert and continue to inform our staff members to step up safety measures and take care of our guests," said Chinnawat Udomniyom, president of Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium.

He said these types of events rarely occur in the Andaman provinces.

The tourism industry is sensitive to suspected devices discovered in tourist areas, said Mr Chinnawat.

However, foreign tourists have continued to check in as usual at hotels over the past few days, with no reports of guests immediately checking out or of cancellations, he said.

"If the authorities can effectively control the situation, tourism sentiment should not worsen," said Mr Chinnawat.

"Among Chinese arrivals, the impact on their confidence in safe travel in Thailand should remain relatively subdued."

He said the government should increase staff, CCTV cameras and security measures at major tourist locations, though it should do so in a way that will not disrupt tourism sentiment.

Kasmaporn Limpanapongthep, president of the Krabi Hotel Association, said restoring tourism sentiment is the most important step.

She said the authorities should continue investigating the cases until all doubts have been addressed, revealing to the public the suspects' motivations.

Based on informal talks with hotel members of the association, some tourists inquired about safety and the situation in the province, but they continued with their travel plans, said Ms Kasmaporn.

She said tourism operators are not worried about the impact of these incidents, as it is still the low season this month and the occupancy rate is 30-50%.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong, who was attending a Muay Thai festival in Italy when the incidents were reported, said he receives regular reports from the security authorities, which are continuing their investigations.

Mr Sorawong urged the media to refrain from reporting on such incidents, as doing so could seriously impact the tourism industry.