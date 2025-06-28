Trump says July 9 trade deal date is not fixed date

US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said his July 9 trade deadline was not a fixed date, telling reporters at the White House that it could be sooner or later than that date, when wider US tariffs are set to be re-imposed if deals are not reached.

"We can do whatever we want. We could extend it. We could make it shorter. I'd like to make it shorter. I'd like to just send letters out to everybody: Congratulations, you're paying 25%," he told reporters at the White House.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier said trade deals could be done by Labor Day.