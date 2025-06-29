AI won’t replace you — but a leader who uses it might

Use AI to ask smarter questions, make faster decisions and lead with more confidence

Artificial intelligence is changing how we work and how we lead. Whether you’re running a startup, managing a team, or growing your career in Thailand, the question is no longer “Should I use AI?” It’s “How can I lead better with it?”

Many leaders still think AI is just for IT or tech experts. That’s no longer true. AI is now a tool for everyone — from HR to sales, from strategy to operations.

And using AI well doesn’t mean you need to code or build apps. It means using AI to ask smarter questions, make faster decisions, and lead your team through change with more confidence.

In short: Leading with AI is more about mindset than technology.

How Good Leaders Are Using AI

I work with leaders across Asia, and I’ve seen how some are using AI in powerful ways:

In sales, they use AI to understand what customers are feeling, then help their teams respond better.

In strategy, they use AI to test different ideas before making big decisions.

In HR, they use AI to spot signs of stress or burnout before people leave.

These leaders aren’t using AI to replace people — they’re using it to help people do better work.

But Be Careful

AI is a powerful tool. But if you’re not a good leader, AI won’t help much. In fact, it could make things worse.

If you don’t listen to your team, AI can make you feel even more distant. If you avoid tough choices, AI won’t make them for you. And if you use data to push your own opinions, people will stop trusting you.

That’s why great AI leaders are also self-aware. They know when to trust the data and when to trust their people.

How to Start Leading with AI

You don’t need to wait. Here are three simple ways to begin:

Ask better questions. Try using ChatGPT or other AI tools to explore ideas. Ask: “What am I missing?” or “What are other ways to see this?” Practise with AI tools. Some tools let you simulate tough conversations or team decisions. Try them — it’s safe space to learn. Be open with your team. Talk about AI. Share what you’re learning. Help your team feel included, not afraid.

It’s Still About People

In Thailand, we value nam jai — kindness and human connection. That’s not going away. In fact, it matters more now. As AI handles tasks, what makes us human — our judgement, care, and relationships — becomes more valuable.

The future of leadership is not humans versus AI. It’s humans working with AI. The best leaders will be the ones who use AI to bring out the best in themselves — and their teams.

So if you’ve been waiting to get started, now is the time. AI is ready. The world is changing fast.

Are you ready to lead in a new way?

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.