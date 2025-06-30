Thailand, India set $35bn goal

Ms Nalinee, centre right, and Sanan Angubolkul, right, senior chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Thai Board of Trade, are joined by Nagesh Singh, centre left, ambassador of India to Thailand, and Sushil Kumar Dhanuka, president of the ITCC, at the event held in Bangkok on Thursday.

Thailand and India plan to drive bilateral trade to reach US$35 billion by 2027 through improved connectivity by land, air and sea as well as reduced trade barriers.

Bilateral trade between Thailand and India tallied $17.5 billion last year, up nearly 9% from the previous year, said Nalinee Taveesin, president of Thailand Trade Representatives, during "Connections & Converse: An Evening with the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce", held in Bangkok on Thursday at SILQ Hotel & Residence.

Ms Nalinee said Thailand is seeking to leverage India's expertise in space technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, electric vehicles and software to enhance its emerging industries, particularly in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), along with its development of Thailand Silicon Valley.

The India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) has roughly 400 member companies, spanning major sectors such as jewellery, textiles, manufacturing and hospitality.

Member companies include Indorama Ventures, Tata Consultancy Services (Thailand), Christiani & Nielsen (Thai) Plc, Rhenus Logistics, Bangkok Marriott Sukhumvit, Atlantic Food Products, and Siamese Co Ltd, highlighting the diverse economic landscape of firms doing business in both nations.

She said the ITCC serves as a mechanism to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries.

Ms Nalinee said the chamber functions as a bridge between the public and private sectors in fostering an environment conducive to investment and business operations. This effort aligns with the Thai government's vision to elevate Thai-Indian relations to the level of a strategic partnership.

She was appointed chair of the subcommittee on promotion of the Indian tourist market, under the government's soft power policy.

In collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and related agencies, the subcommittee is preparing for the "Amazing Thailand Grand Diwali Festival 2025", a nationwide celebration of Diwali scheduled for October.

The festival is supported by the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and aims to become a magnet for Indian tourists and festival-goers from around the world.

"Beyond the celebration of Indian culture, we will showcase the best of Thai products, services, tourist destinations, and cultural identity to create lasting impressions and stimulate economic growth across the country," said Ms Nalinee.