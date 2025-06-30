High hopes for virtual banks

Advent of new lenders will modernise the financial sector and expand access to digital services

Virtual banks often offer higher interest rates on deposits and lower service fees in their first few years of operation.

Financial literacy is crucial in enhancing consumer understanding ahead of the arrival of virtual banks, which aim to improve financial accessibility for underserved groups.

On June 19, the Bank of Thailand announced three successful applicants seeking to establish the first batch of virtual banks in the country.

They are required to begin their operations within one year from the date of the Finance Ministry's approval, roughly by mid-2026.

The three approved applicants are: ACM Holding Co (TrueMoney), which is backed by the Charoen Pokphand Group; a collaboration between Krungthai Bank (KTB), Advanced Info Service (AIS) and PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR); and a consortium comprising SCB X (the holding company of Siam Commercial Bank), KakaoBank (South Korea's largest digital bank) and WeBank (a global digital bank known for its advanced technology).

The applicants were selected from five submissions received between March 20 and Sept 19 last year.

The two unsuccessful applicants were the Shopee consortium, led by Sea Ltd (Shopee's parent company), along with Bangkok Bank, VGI (the advertising and financial services arm of BTS Group), Thailand Post and Saha Group, and the Lighthub Asset consortium, in collaboration with WeLab.

According to Roong Mallikamas, central bank deputy governor, virtual banks are expected to modernise the financial sector and expand access to digital financial services, particularly for underserved and unserved retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Roughly 50% of SMEs, especially very small enterprises, are unable to secure loans from traditional banks, according to central bank data.

Moreover, low-income earners often rely on informal lending sources that charge exorbitant interest rates ranging from 100% to 300% annually. Roughly 70% of households lack sufficient emergency savings to cover six months of living expenses, noted the regulator.

Mrs Roong said virtual banks are expected to bridge these financial gaps by offering greater access to services for underserved and unserved segments of the population.

Financial literacy essential

Patchara Boonying, 47, a vendor selling fried pork with rice, said she primarily uses cash for her daily expenses and payments. She has little to no savings, as most of her income goes towards daily living costs.

At times, she relies on informal loans, especially during financially demanding periods like the start of a school term.

These loans often require daily repayments, which she finds stressful. If Ms Patchara misses a payment, she is charged a higher interest rate.

"If there are lending apps that offer fair interest rates and more flexible repayment terms, I might be interested," said Ms Patchara. "But I would need someone to guide me in using the app because I've never used mobile banking and I'm afraid of being scammed."

Thiti Prasertpaisarn, 24, an employee at a company, said he has been working for about a year and uses mobile banking apps daily, mostly for payments and money transfers.

He frequently shops on e-commerce platforms and occasionally pays in instalments.

Mr Thiti said he is not considering applying for a bank loan, and has no plans to buy a house.

He said he finds renting a condo in the city more convenient and preferable to long-term financial obligations.

"I'm not sure virtual banks would appeal to me," said Mr Thiti.

"Convenience and simplicity are more important to me than cost. However, I might be interested in their investment tools if they can help me grow my wealth."

Better prices and access

According to a study by Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) on virtual bank businesses in the region, Thai consumers are likely to benefit from more competitive pricing on financial services offered by virtual banks compared with traditional banks.

These benefits could include lower service fees and higher interest rates on deposits, driven by increased market competition.

According to K-Research, during the first three years of operation, virtual banks are expected to compete aggressively to grow their customer bases, primarily by offering innovative deposit products and slightly higher interest rates than those provided by traditional commercial banks.

For instance, in South Korea, where two virtual banking licences were issued in 2017, total outstanding deposits held by virtual banks gradually rose to 27 trillion won by the end of 2020, accounting for 2.1% of the total deposits in the country's commercial banking system.

In 2021, the South Korean authorities granted a third virtual banking licence, further intensifying competition in the deposit market.

As a result, total deposits across the three virtual banks surged to 110 trillion won, making up 6.6% of all outstanding deposits.

Early-stage virtual banks in South Korea typically offered deposit rates about 0.3 percentage points higher than those of traditional banks to attract new customers.

"Virtual banks in both South Korea and Singapore waived or reduced a range of financial service fees, such as early loan repayment fees, low-balance fees and account maintenance charges," noted K-Research.