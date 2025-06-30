China warns countries not to sign US trade deals at its expense

US President Donald Trump departs from Trump National Golf Club Washington DC in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

China has again warned that its interests must not be used as a bargaining chip as countries scramble to make deals with the United States to avoid the reinstatement of tariffs after a 90-day reprieve ends on July 9.

A statement from the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday evening said Beijing firmly opposed any party reaching tariff relief deals with the United States at the expense of China's interests.

"Should such a situation arise, China will never accept it and will take firm, resolute countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests," it said.

The ministry also had a word for countries scrambling to reach a deal with Washington to avoid the reimposition of punitive duties, warning that only by "resolutely defending principled stances" could they effectively safeguard their rights and interests.

"China welcomes all parties to resolve trade disputes with the US through equal consultations. We call on them to be on the side of fairness and justice and vigorously uphold multilateral international trade rules," it said.

The statement called US President Donald Trump's sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" imposed in April a typical act of "unilateral bullying".

Xu Weijun, a researcher with the Institute of Public Policy at the South China University of Technology in Guangzhou, said Beijing repeating its warning was proof it was keenly aware of Trump's erratic nature, even though both countries appeared to be progressing towards a framework deal on trade.

"Trump is an emotionally driven leader with a history of flip-flopping. Beijing knows too well it must prepare for him reneging on commitments or using deals with other countries to extract concessions [from China]," he said.

"As the US also sits down with other countries for crunch talks on separate, one-on-one occasions that Beijing may not be able to track, Beijing feels the need to remind them that China must not be victimised," Xu added.

US officials said in recent days they were intensifying negotiations with more than a dozen trading partners including the European Union, Japan, Vietnam and India, and might strike deals with some of them. For countries that failed to reach an agreement, the US might move ahead and impose unilateral tariff rates, they added.

Indicative of his fickleness, Trump also said on Friday that he might not stick to the deadline when tariffs are set to snap back into effect.

"We can do whatever we want," he told reporters at the White House.

The Trump administration has so far only hammered out a limited trade consensus with China and Britain, with progress described as more akin to "frameworks" than finalised deals.

Trump said on Thursday that the US had "signed" a trade deal with China the previous day, without disclosing any details.

China's commerce ministry confirmed on Friday that it would "review and approve" export applications for controlled items and that the US would correspondingly remove some of its limits.

This development is a sign of much-needed progress in trade talks between the two superpowers, with the focus shifting from tariffs to the two countries' extensive reciprocal export controls.

Beijing and Washington have been in close communication since a two-day round of trade talks in London wrapped up earlier this month, with both sides further confirming details of the framework agreed upon.

"We hope that the US side will work with China, in line with the important consensus and requirements put forward during the June 5 phone call between the two presidents," the ministry's Friday statement said.

But Xu cautioned that the situation remained fluid.

"If Trump believes the US is losing in a deal or thinks attacking China and stoking nationalist sentiment serves his domestic political agenda, he could easily overturn existing consensus and even scrap signed agreements."