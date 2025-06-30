Thai finance minister to travel to US for trade talks

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. Thailand faces US tariffs of 36% if it fails to negotiate a reduction before July 9. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Monday that he will travel to the United States later in the day for trade talks to be held over the next two days.

He said on a local news programme that he hoped US tariffs levied on Thailand will not be higher than those imposed on other countries.

"I hope that no matter how much, it won't be more than anyone else's," Mr Pichai said.

Thailand faces US tariffs of 36% if it fails to negotiate a reduction before a moratorium expires on July 9. A tariff of 10% has been set for most nations while the moratorium is in place.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said talks between the two countries could lead to good terms on tariffs, and possibly settle on a rate as low as 10%.

Thailand has said it hopes the negotiations will be extended beyond the expiry of the tariff pause next month.