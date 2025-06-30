Thai-US tariff talks start on Thursday in Washington

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will lead Thai negotiators in talks with the US Trade Representative on Thursday. (Photo: Wichit Chantanusornsiri)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will meet US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday, beginning much-anticipated tariff negotiations between Thailand and the United States.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday the meeting in Washington DC was scheduled for 10am, or 9pm in Thailand.

It will be the first meeting between the two countries since US President Donald Trump imposed a 36% import tariff on Thai products. He allowed a 10% charge during the interim period, which expires on July 9.

The Thai delegation includes officials from the Foreign, Commerce and Finance ministries. They were to depart Thailand for Washington on Monday night.

They will have meetings with other US agencies and representatives of private firms during the visit, the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had instructed the Thai negotiators to try to conclude the talks "at the appropriate time" to mitigate the impact on Thai exporters, he said.

Mr Pichai, who is also a deputy prime minister, said earlier he would travel to the US for trade talks, but did not provide details.