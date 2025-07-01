Rosy outlook for post-bid telecom sector

Listen to this article

Commissioners of the NBTC announce the bid results on June 29.

A telecom analyst has a positive outlook for the telecom sector following the mobile spectrum auction on June 29 as the results could lead to bigger spectrum cost savings for both Advanced Info Service (AIS) and True Corporation.

Their successful acquisitions made at the auction have resulted in them holding a higher share of holdings in the mid-band, according to Pisut Ngamvijitvong, senior equity research analyst of Kasikorn Securities (KS).

AIS subsidiary Advanced Wireless Network (AWN) and True subsidiary True Move H Universal Communication (TUC) were the only two qualified bidders in the auction of four spectrum bands, hosted by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

AWN grabbed 30MHz bandwidth of 2100MHz by tabling a bid of 14.8 billion baht, while TUC bagged 20MHz of 1500MHz and 70 MHz of 2300MHz with a combined offer of 26.4 billion baht.

Neither bid for the 850MHz band.

They are required to pay the first instalment of the spectrum upfront (50% of the winning prices) by July 29. The licences will be effective as of Aug 4.

Mr Pisut said total winning prices at the auction of over 41 billion baht was less than the 50-billion-baht estimate put forward by KS.

He added that the price of the 2100MHz band at 14.8 billion baht for all three spectrum blocks was in line with KS's expectations (at 10% higher than the reserve price).

Moreover, the winning price of the 2300MHz band at 21.7 billion baht for all seven blocks was 37% below the expectation.

True's acquisition of four blocks of the 1500MHz band was unexpected, he added.

He said AIS acquired bandwidth of 30MHz from the auction versus KS's expectation of 60MHz maintains AIS's current 200-MHz bandwidth holding of mid-band spectrum.

True acquired bandwidth of 90MHz versus an expectation of 40MHz, increasing its mid-band spectrum holding to 280MHz, Mr Pisut said.

He said that based on KS's calculations, AIS should be able to save 2.5 billion baht on spectrum cost (pre-tax) in 2026 versus KS's previous post-auction estimate of 1.2 billion baht, while True should save 4.6 billion baht versus KS's post-auction estimate of 5.3 billion baht.

On present value basis, the value accretion from the spectrum cash savings will be 12 baht per share for AIS and 1.7 baht per share for True.

In short, KS has a positive view of the spectrum auction, he added.

He said the bidding competition was less than KS had expected as AIS maintained its financial discipline to go for only the 2100MHz band.

In addition, the total spectrum upfront fee was 41.2 billion baht, which was 16.5% below KS's expectations.

AIS's net spectrum cost savings should be about 2.5 billion baht in 2026, which is 108% higher than KS had projected.

However, True's strategic decision to acquire 1500MHz band in addition to the entire 2300MHz band surprised the market.

The company's strategy to increase its mid-band spectrum holding should translate into better service quality and thus higher competitiveness at least until the NBTC makes the 3500 MHz band become usable in 2029 or 2030.

Pirongrong Ramasoota, NBTC commissioner, posted on her Facebook page that, as she expected, there was a low level of competition in the auction.

She added that in the scenario that there would be low competition, the spectrum reserve price should have been set at a higher level to generate a huge revenue to state coffers.

Prepping a 850MHz auction

The NBTC board is slated to hold a meeting on Wednesday to consider all dimensions of the June 29 auction results.

NBTC commissioner Somphop Purivigraipong said the regulator is preparing a plan to auction the unsold 850MHz band.

Two sets of the 850MHz band were on sale in the auction, each containing 10MHz of bandwidth at a reserve price of 7.7 billion baht each.

Mr Somphop said the auction of the unsold 850MHz might also include the expiring 2100MHz in the auction. It is the part of the 2100MHz spectrum which was auctioned many years ago and expires in 2027.

Sigve Brekke, group chief executive of True Corporation Plc, said the company's two newly acquired frequency bands are strategic investments, and will bring significant benefits to customers.

He added that with these additional frequencies, True will hold the most extensive and well-rounded spectrum portfolio in Thailand, enabling it to continue modernising its network to deliver even greater performance and coverage.