Foreign trade dept to add items to watch list

The DFT is reviewing the renewal of implementation of anti-dumping measures on cold-rolled steel sheet from China, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is considering increasing the number of items on the watch list of exported products to the US to 65 items from 49 at present.

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, said to prevent circumvention in relation to products exported to the US, the department is the sole authority able to issue certificates of origin (Form C/O) for goods on the watch list, currently covering 49 items and set to increase to 65. The updated list will be enforced once finalised.

Moreover, the DFT is working with the Department of Industrial Works, along with provincial commercial offices to strictly inspect factories, focusing on high-risk items.

Collaboration with the Customs Department is aimed at preventing and mitigating risks related to false declarations of Thai origin.

Furthermore, the department is working with industry groups to educate exporters on the new procedures for issuing Form C/O.

Regarding trade remedies for the second half of this year, the DFT is reviewing the renewal of implementation of anti-dumping (AD) measures concerning four products: citric acid from China; cold-rolled steel sheet from China, Taiwan and Vietnam; steel pipes from Vietnam; and high-carbon wire rods from China.

The DFT has initiated an investigation into the potential implementation of new AD measures for three products: aluminium frames from China, cold-rolled stainless steel from Vietnam and H-beam structural steel from China.

It is also considering using anti-circumvention (AC) measures on two products, namely steel pipes and cold-rolled steel sheet from China.

Mrs Arada said the US's reciprocal tariffs and increased import duties pose export challenges for many countries and some may reroute exports via third countries.

To mitigate the impact of surges in imports due to trade diversions, Thailand may apply safeguard (SG) measures by imposing additional import duties on all imports, she said.

The department is also working with the Trade Policy and Strategy Office and private associations to monitor high-risk products that may flood the Thai market.

If necessary, SG measures would be implemented, with investigation timelines shortened from the legally mandated 270 days to ensure prompt action.

Currently, Thailand enforces AD measures on 22 products from 22 countries, primarily in the steel sector, while Thailand faces AD measures from 18 countries covering 73 cases, including steel, chemicals and rubber.

Thailand does not currently use countervailing duties or SG measures but faces such measures from multiple countries concerning copper wire, plywood and sugar.

Thailand uses one AD and countervailing measure on alloy hot-rolled steel from China and faces six cases imposed by three countries.