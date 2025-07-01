100 courses offered under digital skills roadmap

The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) has launched the first 100 courses under Thailand's digital skills roadmap, aimed at helping businesses develop digital talent and a digital workforce with a goal of producing over 1 million talents per year.

The initiative is a collaboration with the Revenue Department to promote digital skills development and employment through tax incentive measures.

The courses, developed in collaboration with leading global and local tech companies, cover key areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data, cloud, cybersecurity and digital marketing.

The project aims to reduce the digital skills gap in the country as the growth of digital businesses is estimated at 13% a year between 2024 and 2026, while digital skills growth is put at only 1.4% a year during the same period, said depa president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin.

The tax incentives will be provided to businesses that upskill employees through these endorsed courses or hire individuals with digital skills in accordance with the digital skills roadmap.

"We aim to expand the number of endorsed digital skills courses to over 500 by 2027, with a goal of producing at least 1 million digital talents per year," he added.

He said this initiative addresses the country's digital talent shortage and meets industry demand.

Interested individuals can explore the courses available and claim digital skills coupons via the Tang Rat app or visit https://techhunt.depa.or.th/digitalskill.

He said the development of Thailand's digital workforce is one of depa's top priorities. This mission has been continuously driven through close collaboration with partner networks.

The depa courses are designed to accommodate learners at all levels, and are categorised into three groups, including digital skills for all, which is a foundational digital skills programme for everyone.

The other two are digital skills for modern, technology-driven careers, and the advanced digital skills course for specialised digital professions.

Mr Nuttapon said businesses that enroll their employees in training programmes registered under the digital skills roadmap are eligible for a corporate income tax deduction of up to 250% on related expenses.

Furthermore, companies hiring individuals with digital skills specified in the Revenue Department's Notification No. 440 on criteria, methods and conditions for corporate income tax exemption will be eligible for a corporate income tax deduction of up to 150% on the salary expenses for such individuals.

The eligible salary expenses are capped at 100,000 baht per person per month, for a maximum of 12 months per person.