PrimeStreet focuses on megatrends

PrimeStreet Capital believes four megatrends — healthcare and wellness; environment and infrastructure; impacttechnology; and food, water, and natural resources — offer potential for continuous growth in the future.

As global markets teeter from geopolitical shocks, inflation and trade tensions, Thailand-based venture capital firm PrimeStreet Capital is focusing its investments on four global megatrends that hold ample future potential.

While global investors grapple with persistent uncertainty, from US tariff hikes and geopolitical flashpoints to rising energy prices, PrimeStreet sees structural shifts that are too big to ignore, said Virit Vichitvadakan, co-founder and partner at PrimeStreet Capital.

The fund's strategic focus is on four global megatrends that continue to reshape economies, consumer behaviour, and infrastructure worldwide. They are: healthcare and wellness; environment and infrastructure; impact technology; and food, water, and natural resources.

"Crises often create the best entry points, but it's not just about buying cheap but rather about backing the right future. And megatrends are that future," Mr Virit said.

In just two and a half years, the firm's Global Venture Capital fund has surged with seven times growth in net asset value and multiple on invested capital, delivering a 180% internal rate of return, well ahead of global venture benchmarks.

Among the fund's standout investments is a biotech firm pioneering immune-based therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is now in the final stage of US Food and Drug Administration approval for a new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, following promising results in clinical trials involving over 300 patients across the US, Europe, and Japan.

The commercial potential is already attracting interest. Several Japanese pharmaceutical giants are reportedly in advanced talks to secure manufacturing and distribution rights, aiming to be first-to-market in Asia. For investors, the opportunity could unlock outsized returns in a sector traditionally known for decade-long timelines, noted Mr Virit.

"We expect to begin returning capital to investors within 2-3 years and close the fund by year five or six. That is faster than most funds in this space and it aligns with our mission to deliver both financial and systemic returns," he noted.

PrimeStreet's commitment is to bring global innovations home. The firm actively partners with Thai institutions and public health agencies to embed international breakthroughs into local development, helping to modernise healthcare and infrastructure in the region, Mr Virit added.