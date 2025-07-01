Tie up rolls out novel e-Transcript service

Listen to this article

Prof Wilert, left, and Mr Dhanant, right, recently signed a partnership agreement regarding the establishment of the e-Transcript service.

State enterprise Thailand Post has joined forces with Chulalongkorn University to launch an e-Transcript service, a pioneering system for issuing academic transcripts in digital format via its Prompt Post application.

The service is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025.

The tie-up ushers in a service that is the first of its kind in Thailand, elevating academic document delivery by making it faster, more secure and accessible anytime and from anywhere, the partners note.

Thailand Post aims to expand the service nationwide, with the goal of establishing a digital documentation standard across educational institutions, and potentially extending its applications to public and private sector organisations in the near future.

Prof Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, said the collaboration with Thailand Post represents a significant step forward in making Chulalongkorn University the first institution in Thailand to fully implement a comprehensive e-Transcript system -- one that ensures both accuracy and robust security.

"This initiative revolutionises how university registrar offices operate. It improves workflow efficiency, reduces processing time, helps prevent document forgery and minimises the risk of data breaches."

Most importantly, it offers external stakeholders, such as employers or universities, confidence that the information issued by Chulalongkorn University is verified and authentic, said Prof Wilert.

Asst Prof Ake Pattaratanakun, chief brand officer of Chulalongkorn University and chairman of the executive board of Thailand Post, added that Thailand Post is confident that in 2025 its digital business roadmap will transform Thailand Post from a logistics provider into a trusted platform and data service partner across sectors.

Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, president of Thailand Post, said the e-Transcript service offers a seamless digital solution for students to request academic records, sent directly to their Thailand Post digital postboxes via the Prompt Post app.

This innovation offers multiple advantages -- document encryption for security and fraud prevention, 24/7 access via any device and real-time integration with external databases via an application programming interface.

It also aligns with the principles of green universities, reducing paper waste and providing secure, centralised data management within a personal digital postbox, he added.

"Users can monitor every step of the process -- from request submission and approval to delivery -- ensuring transparency and peace of mind."

Prof Mana Sriyudthsak, director of registrar, Chulalongkorn University, noted that the integration of e-Transcript via Prompt Post makes Chulalongkorn the first university in Thailand to make its registrar operations fully digital.