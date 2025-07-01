Thailand foreign visitors down 4.6%

Foreign visitors enjoy a joke while harvesting rice during a stay at a farmstay in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on June 19, 2025. (Photo: Molpasorn Shoowong)

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals from January 1 to June 29 fell 4.56% from the same period a year earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry said on Tuesday.

There were about 16.61 million foreign visitors during the period, the ministry said in a statement. Malaysia was the largest source country with 2.29 million visitors, followed by China with 2.25 million.

Last week, the Bank of Thailand (BoT) cut its forecast for foreign tourist arrivals this year to 35 million from 37.5 million.

The country's economy in May also softened following a slowdown in the tourism sector and a decline in manufacturing production, which offset the surge in exports, according to the central bank.

The kingdom welcomed a record of nearly 40 million visitors in 2019, before the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic.