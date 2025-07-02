Ericsson touts development as data usage skyrockets

Ericsson predicts Thailand's consumption of data usage will soar from 35 gigabytes per month per subscription this year to 67GB by 2030, driven by streaming on the 5G network and a wave of innovations, especially generative artificial intelligence (AI) apps.

To fully realise the potential of 5G, Ericsson urges operators to continue to deploy a 5G standalone (SA) network and build mid-band sites, said Anders Rian, head of Ericsson Thailand.

Thailand is the leader in Southeast Asia for 5G penetration, comprising 25% of total mobile subscriptions last year thanks to its position as a 5G first mover in the region as well as the continuous growth of mobile broadband usage, noted the company.

5G subscriptions in Southeast Asia and Oceania are expected to reach 630 million by 2030, contributing around 49% of total mobile subscriptions in the region by then.

Data traffic per smartphone is expected to grow from 19 GB/month in 2024 to 38 GB/month by 2030.

In Thailand, 5G has become a significant driver of data consumption and increased average revenue per user.

"We are at an inflection point, where 5G and the ecosystem are set to unleash a wave of innovation. The recent advancements in 5G SA networks, coupled with the progress in 5G-enabled devices, have led to an ecosystem poised to unlock transformative opportunities for connected creativity," Mr Rian said.

He said the spectrum auction on June 29 was a positive move, ensuring the two major operators, Advanced Info Service and True Corporation, could further utilise those spectrum bands they landed at the auction.

In the auction, AIS grabbed the 2100MHz, while True clinched the 2300MHz and the 1500MHz bands.

AIS and True each has operated the 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands, respectively, through the partnerships with state enterprise National Telecom. The partnership expires in August this year.

True is expected to utilise the 1500MHz band as a supplementary signal downlink to boost its network capability.

Mr Rian said Ericsson Thailand believes the plan of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission to allocate 3500MHz is a must as it could efficiently optimise the 5G service.

The 3500 MHz range is a key middle-band and the priority range for 5G adoption by mobile operators.

Many countries in Europe provide 5G commercial service on the 3500MHz range.

He added that the 3500MHz band would foster Thailand's competitiveness in the region, boosting network capability and performance as well as creating value by monetising fixed wireless access service for consumers and enterprises.

"To fully realise the potential of 5G, it is essential to continue deploying 5G SA and to further build out mid-band sites," he added.

He said as GenAI devices proliferate and AI apps become increasingly complex, both application service providers and communication service providers will need to focus more on uplink capabilities and latency.

According to the Ericsson Mobility Report released in June, global 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 6.3 billion by the end of 2030 and 5G networks are forecast to handle 80% of global mobile traffic by the end of 2030.