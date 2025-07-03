NBTC defers decision on auction outcome

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Wednesday decided to postpone its consideration of whether to endorse the outcome of the mobile spectrum auction held on June 29, pending a thorough examination of the evidence to ensure that there was no bidding collusion.

The board was scheduled to consider whether to approve the bid results on Wednesday.

NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said the board unanimously agreed to postpone this part of the process as the relevant documents concerning the auction process were only provided to the commissioners for their consideration late on Tuesday night.

This did not give the board sufficient time for discussion ahead of having to make a resolution on the bid outcomes, said Dr Sarana.

Commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharoen said the commissioners are concerned about making a resolution and, therefore, need plenty of time in order to carefully consider every aspect.

Some observers of the auction pointed out that there was low level of competition in the bidding process, with only two bidders taking part.

The board have rescheduled the meeting for July 6. July 6 is the deadline that has been for reaching a decision on whether or not to approve the outcome of the auction, as the NBTC must reach a decision within seven days of the date of the auction.

Advanced Wireless Network (AWN), a subsidiary of Advanced Info Service, and True Move H Universal Communication (TUC), a subsidiary of True Corporation, were the only two qualified bidders in the NBTC auction of four spectrum bands.

AWN grabbed 30MHz bandwidth of 2100MHz by tabling a bid of 14.8 billion baht, while TUC bagged 20MHz of 1500MHz and 70 MHz of 2300MHz with a combined offer of 26.4 billion baht.

Neither entity bid for the 850MHz band.

On Wednesday a group led by the Thailand Consumer Council petitioned to the NBTC chairman and commissioners to oppose the NBTC's planned approval of the bidding outcome.

Among the reasons they put forward in opposition to approval of the outcome of the acution was that the auction conditions did not support the entry of a new player into the market.

One auction condition requires a winning bidder to roll out the network to cover 90% of the population in all districts within five years of receiving a spectrum licence. The group claims this condition had never been stipulated in any of the NBTC's previous auctions.