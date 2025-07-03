Communities to serve up goodies galore

Visitors make their way around last year's Jingjai Mahanakorn event.

Central Retail Corporation and Central Pattana, in collaboration with Central Tham, a sustainable development initiative, jointly present the 12th Jingjai Mahanakorn event at CentralWorld.

Under this year's theme of "Jingjai Klang Krung: From Roots to Radiance", the event will showcase more than 1,000 unique products sourced directly from 50 local communities across Thailand.

Visitors can look forward to a rich variety of seasonal produce, authentic local delicacies, and exquisite crafts, according to Central.

The event also features a special zone highlighting selected community products from Tops, Go Wholesale, Thai Watsadu and Good Goods.

Visitors will be able to browse, taste samples and purchase products as well as participate in various activities such as a souvenir-making workshop. The event will also include a massage zone and a mini concert.

As the Central Group is committed to sustainability, the carbon-neutral event will be decorated with recycled and reused materials, use eco-friendly packaging and implement waste separation practices, according to the company.

A portion of the event's sales will be used to purchase seedlings for the Plant Together project, which is a Central Group initiative focused on reforestation and environmental sustainability.

The event is scheduled to take place from July 9-13 at CentralWorld.