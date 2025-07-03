Bangkok Bank touts Thai SMEs in Indonesia

Mr Chartsiri says diversifying into high-growth markets such as Indonesia can manage risk while unlocking opportunities.

Bangkok Bank (BBL) stands ready to support Thai medium-sized enterprises expanding to Indonesia, where opportunities are growing across various supply chain industries.

Speaking on Wednesday at the 2025 Indonesia Investment and Trade Forum hosted by Bangkok Bank and its Indonesia operation Permata Bank, BBL president Chartsiri Sophonpanich said Indonesia offers strong economic and social potential, with GDP per person rising from US$3,370 in 2015 to $4,980 last year, reflecting rising national wealth and an attractive investment destination.

In addition to supporting large local corporations investing in Indonesia, the bank is also prepared to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to expand into the regional market.

These medium-sized businesses often play a crucial role in the supply chains of various industries, he said.

"The growth of Indonesia's middle class and national wealth will help drive the expansion of Thai SMEs in supply chain sectors such as food and beverage, renewable energy, automotive parts, manufacturing and infrastructure," said Mr Chartsiri.

However, he warned businesses must navigate increasing challenges driven by four major global shifts: climate change, technological advancement, geopolitical and economic volatility, and the relocation of production bases amid deglobalisation.

Diversifying into high-growth markets such as Indonesia can help to manage risk while unlocking greater opportunities, said Mr Chartsiri.

Regarding the recent suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court, he said it is unlikely to significantly impact the government's operations. The cabinet is expected to continue functioning as usual and House dissolution is not anticipated.

BBL plans to monitor the political situation, said Mr Chartsiri.

Pandu Sjahrir, chief investment officer of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Daya Anagata Nusantara, said during the forum trade and investment between Thailand and Indonesia have grown steadily in recent years.

As of the first quarter of 2025, Thailand's cumulative investment in Indonesia tallied $1.4 billion, with key contributions from the chemical and pharmaceutical, rubber and plastics, mining, food, automotive and transport sectors.

Foreign direct investment by Thai investors in Indonesia, particularly in the chemical, renewable energy and automotive sectors, supported the country's sustainable growth and green transformation, he said.

Major contributors include Thai corporations such as PTT Global Chemical, Ratch Group, Egco Group, SCG and Thai Summit Group.

"Thailand is well-positioned to support Indonesia's economic transformation through high-impact investments in critical sectors such as chemicals, renewable energy and infrastructure," Mr Pandu said.

He said Indonesia is focusing on eight priority sectors: minerals (particularly nickel and bauxite), renewable energy (including upstream oil and renewable platforms), digital infrastructure (such as data centres), healthcare, financial services, utilities and infrastructure, industrial estates and property, as well as food and agriculture.