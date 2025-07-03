Digilink preps tech treat for tourists

Ms Phanavika said cases of overcharging by taxis and restaurants had negatively impacted the travel experience for Chinese tourists.

While Chinese tourist arrivals to Thailand have dipped greatly due to safety concerns, Digilink Thailand, a digital marketing firm, is urging the government to quickly rebuild trust by ensuring safe travel experiences, fair pricing, and improved tourist facilities.

Phanavika Limpabandhu, chief executive of Digilink Thailand, said Chinese tourists are still taking trips abroad, with Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam being the most appealing destinations. Thailand is losing its status as a top destination, she said.

Some Chinese nationals are concerned about safety in Thailand, partly due to the abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing to Myanmar in January this year, which caused anxiety among potential visitors.

Moreover, comments on social media platforms suggest some Thais do not welcome Chinese tourists, which could discourage them from travelling here, said Ms Phanavika.

From Jan 1 to June 22, Thailand recorded 16 million foreign tourist arrivals, a 4.2% year-on-year drop, according to the Economics Tourism and Sports Division of the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

The data showed Malaysia has overtaken China as the leading source of foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand.

Winning back these tourists would be challenging, said Ms Phanavika.

However, she believes Thailand still has great potential in the tourism sector, but urgent action is required to attract high-spending and free-independent travellers from China.

Thailand offers several advantages, including its proximity to China and a rich gastronomy, which continue to attract Chinese tourists seeking to experience authentic Thai cuisine.

To regain tourism momentum, she urged the tourism sector to prioritise safety and improve the overall visitor experience. This includes addressing issues such as taxi overcharging and enhancing the basic infrastructure at tourist sites.

Priorities that need to be tackled include ensuring there are sufficient public restrooms, accessible travel information, and cleanliness at tourist destinations, said Ms Phanavika.

Digilink Thailand is launching "Wéi! TaiGuo", a WeChat mini programme, to enhance the experience of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.

The platform offers service bookings, on-site mobile payments, and e-commerce options.

Digilink aims to support Thai small and medium-sized enterprises by connecting them with Chinese consumers. The platform will be launched to Chinese users within July.

The company has also partnered with Meituan-Dianping to introduce the "Must-Eat List" in Thailand. The annual ranking features 500 restaurants across 23 cities, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

Digilink plans to unveil "Tai Hao Le Chi Ba", a new logo meant to "guarantee" tastiness, curated by Thai food experts based on taste and quality.

The Must-Eat List awards are scheduled to be held in Bangkok on Aug 15.