Platform aims to help NGOs prosper

Mr Liu (left) strikes a pose with Sarochinee Unyawachsumrith, the managing director of Pratthanadee Foundation.

QLI Impact, a Hong Kong-based startup, is striving to increase funding of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Asia.

The company operates an online platform for NGOs to receive funding from donors. Its mission is to connect NGOs, businesses, and individuals in Southeast Asia, with users joining kindness activities, creating kindness initiatives and donating to initiatives.

Ken Liu, an investment banker by profession, founded QLI Impact.

Growing up with an elder brother who has lifelong disabilities inspired Mr Liu to try to make a positive change within society.

Mr Liu's strong financial background helped him create a platform that resembles an e-commerce platform, enabling donors to monitor the social impact of their contributions.

The key differentiation of this platform is that every user is able to create, join and share philanthropic acts in a fun way, offering them a novel way to promote acts of kindness.

The impact sector refers to organisations that focus on producing a social and environmental impact. This sector includes NGOs and social enterprises, along with the activities of social welfare philanthropists.

Mr Liu said the inspiration behind his goal of creating a positive impact on society began with his own family in Hong Kong.

He said his elder brother, who has a mental health condition, was diagnosed with a brain tumour aged three.

"When my brother was very young, I received a lot of help from non-profit organisations in Hong Kong. These organisations had a strong impact, allowing my parents to go to work. It was a blessed journey for me. I think it's time to really use my power to give back to society."

Mr Liu pointed out the general public's concern over building trust with donors and NGOs. To increase transparency and accountability when it comes to the public's perception, Mr Liu helped foundations audit and measure the impact of their work.

In an effort to build trust, Mr Liu recently travelled to Thailand and met with Pratthanadee Foundation, which was established in 1999 to support and train local women and girls.

Pratthanadee Foundation was the first Thai foundation to join QLI Impact. It is scheduled to receive US$700 through QLI Impact's efforts to raise donations.

Mr Liu hopes more Thai and Southeast Asian NGOs and social enterprises can join him in his pursuit of spreading kindness by raising funds for people with disabilities and marginalised groups.

"There are extra things that can be done to really bridge the gaps between nonprofits and the impact sector to try to maximise the impact for everyone," he noted.

Mr Liu suggests that acts of kindness are often perceived as being "monotonous work". However, he is trying to change that perception by raising funds by organising fun activities.

QLI Impact managed to help raise HK$3,800 (roughly 15,773 baht) through an initiative encouraging people to get involved in yoga activities. Maru Yoga Studio in Hong Kong teamed up with QLI Impact to host an activity and at the same time the studio managed to double their student numbers.

The money raised was presented to the Fu Hong Society, which serves people with intellectual and/or physical disabilities, psychiatric disabilities and autism by providing quality day training services, vocational rehabilitation services, residential services as well as community support services for these groups. This enables these groups to fully develop their potential and actively integrate into their communities.

Since the launch of QLI Impact's website and social media presence, 30 individuals and five nonprofits have joined the platform to raise and seek funding opportunities.

Mr Liu said QLI Impact can act as a corporate social responsibility partner for businesses in Southeast Asia to track, measure and quantify their impact.