Red Bull family the richest in Thailand: Forbes

The net worth of Chalerm Yoovidhya and his family rose 24% this year to $44.5 billion as the energy drink Red Bull enjoyed another good year.

Red Bull co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya is the richest person in Thailand this year with a net worth of US$44.5 billion, followed by the CP Group’s Chearavanont brothers with $35.7 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

A huge boost in the fortunes of the top three entrants on the list of Thailand’s 50 richest families propelled a rise of more than 11% in combined wealth to $170.5 billion, Forbes said.

The wealth of the Yoovidhya family increased by $8.5 billion from last year, when they also topped the list. The 24% increase was fuelled by $12.9 billion (417 billion baht) in revenue last year on the sales of almost 13 billion cans of Red Bull worldwide.

The second-ranked Chearavanont brothers saw their net worth increase by 23% to $35.7 billion. They were followed by energy and telecoms tycoon Sarath Ratanavadi, who climbed to third place from fifth, with a net worth of $12 billion (389 billion baht), up 30% from the year before.

Beer, liquor and property tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhankdi, 81, slipped one place to fourth with $10.5 billion (340 billion baht). The TCC Group patriarch transferred some holdings to his five children in May but as the group founder, the fortune continues to be listed under his name.

The Chirathivat family, who derive most of their wealth from Central department stores and malls, were fifth with $8.6 billion (278 billion baht). That was down 13% from the year before as weak consumer sentiment affected the retail industry.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was in 11th position with $2.1 billion (68 billion baht).

Though the minimum net worth to qualify for the list dropped to $420 million from $550 million in 2024, four people fell from the ranks, Forbes reported.

A notable absentee is renewable energy magnate Somphote Ahunai, a fixture in the ranks of the country’s richest since 2013. Shares of his company Energy Absolute nosedived nearly 80% since for­tunes were last measured.

Mr Somphote resigned as CEO after securities regulators accused him and two others of fraud in connection with procurement deals between 2013 and 2015. He denied the accusation and said he was ready to cooperate with state agencies.