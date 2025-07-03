World Bank cuts Thailand growth outlook

Expansion of just 1.7% foreseen as exports and tourism weaken

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand’s economic growth is projected to slow to 1.8% this year and 1.7% next year amid intensifying global and domestic headwinds, the World Bank said on Thursday.

The growth forecasts were reduced sharply from the 2.9% and 2.7% rates projected in February. Gross domestic product last year expanded by 2.5%, lagging most Asian peers.

The slowdown reflects weaker exports and tourism, particularly due to a decline in arrivals from China, as well as weak domestic demand, the World Bank said in its Thailand Economic Monitor report.

The recovery in tourism has been slower than forecast, with foreign arrivals expected to reach 37.4 million this year, down marginally from last year, and only returning to pre-pandemic levels by the second quarter of 2026, the report said.

Internally, political uncertainties could delay the 2026 fiscal budget and hold back investments in public infrastructure, causing spillovers into private investment and overall growth, the global lender said.

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending a case seeking her dismissal on ethics grounds following the embarrassing leak of her phone conversation with former Cambodian premier Hun Sen.

The World Bank also sees more room for the Bank of Thailand to cut interest rates to spur the sluggish economy.

“With rising domestic and external uncertainty, as well as falling inflationary pressure, the monetary stance is projected to become more accommodative in 2025,” it said.

The Bank of Thailand has cut its key interest rate by a cumulative 75 basis points since October to 1.75% to cushion the blow to the economy from the fallout of global trade tensions and an uncertain growth outlook. It has also left the door open for further easing.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said earlier that the economy could expand by just over 1% this year due to the impact of US tariffs.

Mr Pichai is in the United States for trade talks this week. Washington has threatened to impose a 36% levy on imports from Thailand if a reduction cannot be negotiated before July 9, when a 90-day pause capping tariffs at a baseline of 10% for most nations expires.

Despite all the challenges Thailand faces, growth could hit 2.2% this year if trade tensions cool and private investment grows moderately, the World Bank said.

Domestically, effective implementation of fiscal stimulus and high-quality infrastructure investment could support growth, according to the report.

The World Bank said digital technology can be a catalyst for Thailand’s growth and create more jobs, deliver better services and boost productivity in the face of uncertainty.

The nation’s digital economy is estimated to contribute around 6% of gross domestic product and is the second-largest in Southeast Asia. Financial services, digital payments, fintech and software and engineering industries, have seen some of the fastest rates of job creation over the past decade, according to the report.