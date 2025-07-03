Glico to stop selling ice cream in Thailand

Confectionery giant says sales will continue until year-end, other products not affected

(Photo: glico)

Thai Glico Co Ltd says it will discontinue ice cream sales in Thailand by the end of this year after almost a decade in the market.

The Japanese confectionery company launched its ice cream business in Thailand in 2016 through subsidiary Glico Frozen (Thailand) Co, its first international ice cream venture outside Japan.

The ice cream products were manufactured in Thailand by Chomthana Co, producer of the Cremo brand, and included four brands: Palitte, Giant Cone, Panapp and Seventeen Ice.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Thai Glico said it felt honoured to have served Thai consumers with its ice cream products for over a decade and thanked them for their trust and support.

The company said it would continue selling other products including confectionery and almond milk beverages. Thai Glico added it remains committed to developing new products that are both delicious and healthy for consumers.

Thai Glico operates two chocolate and biscuit factories in Pathum Thani serving the domestic market and for export to Indonesia and Vietnam.

The company expressed hope for continued customer support for its remaining product lines.