Early birds to benefit most from planned tourism subsidies

Tourists cross the road to visit Bangkok’s iconic Grand Palace. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The 750-million-baht subsidy for airlines and tour groups to stimulate the tourism industry will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, aiming to generate 33.5 billion baht in revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The “Summer Blast China & Overseas Market” programme was among seven projects worth 3.96 billion baht the government allocated to the TAT on June 24.

These seven projects were estimated to generate 200 billion baht for the economy, creating 226,102 jobs and earning 7.78 billion baht in tax collection.

The result should be a 49-fold return on investment, said TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool.

The largest chunk of stimulus funding is 1.76 billion baht for the co-payment domestic tourism scheme. However, it got off to a rough start when the online registration system crashed and needed to be overhauled to meet heavy demand.

Another 800 million baht is allotted for promotional campaigns with online travel agents.

For the Summer Blast scheme, 350 million baht is earmarked for chartered flights from China, Taiwan and South Korea, with a target of adding 140,000 tourist arrivals via 1,000 flights, said Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor for international marketing for Asia and the South Pacific at the TAT.

She said each chartered flight recording a load factor of more than 80% is eligible to receive a 350,000-baht subsidy, while those attaining a 60-79% load factor are eligible for a 300,000-baht subsidy.

The TAT expects this programme to help penetrate 15 second-tier cities in China and persuade operators to fly to less busy airports in Thailand, such as Krabi and Samui.

Another 250 million baht is allocated to a joint promotional campaign with commercial airlines, aiming to bringing in at least 500,000 inbound travellers.

Ms Pattaraanong said in addition to Thai carriers, international airlines are also eligible to benefit from this scheme, and can apply for the subsidy based on three conditions.

Airlines can submit their proposals requesting a subsidy if they are able to increase frequencies of their existing flights, open new routes to Thailand, or increase their load factor compared with their performance over the last three months.

She said airlines wishing to join the scheme must commit to attaining the passenger number targets set by the TAT.

Meanwhile, tour companies worldwide can participate by arranging groups of at least 30 people to travel to Thailand and stay for a minimum of four nights.

The incentive for tour companies was set at 150 million baht, with a target of attracting 150,000 tourists.

Ms Pattaraanong said the TAT discussed the scheme with local airlines, while the TAT’s overseas offices plan to publicise the campaign to international airlines within their sphere of influence.

She said every airline has shown an interest in joining the scheme and they are eager to start as soon as possible.

However, the TAT is still awaiting a budget allocation, which is expected in the middle of the month, said Ms Pattaraanong.

This means it is likely these projects will commence in August, she said, with the duration running through July 2026.