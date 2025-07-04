World Bank downgrades Thai growth

Demonstrators filled Victory Monument in Bangkok last Saturday, demanding the premier step down. Political uncertainty could delay the approval of next year's fiscal budget and public infrastructure investments. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The World Bank has reduced Thailand's economic growth forecast to 1.8% for this year and 1.7% for 2026, citing mounting global and domestic challenges.

These projections mark a downgrade from the forecast of 2.9% growth this year and 2.7% in 2026 made in February. Thailand recorded GDP growth of 2.5% last year.

The slowdown is attributed to weaker exports and a slump in tourism, especially from Chinese arrivals, as well as subdued domestic demand, including sluggish private investment and softening household consumption.

"The GDP growth outlook for both this year and next is relatively low, but remains aligned with projections from the National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand," said Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, senior economist for World Bank Thailand, during a seminar on Thailand's digital future hosted by the bank on Thursday.

According to the World Bank's latest "Thailand Economic Monitor: Digital Pathways to Growth", private consumption is expected to moderate this year, pressured by household deleveraging and weaker earnings. Fiscal stimulus and targeted support measures may offer some relief.

Public investment is expected to pick up following delays in the previous fiscal year, partially offsetting the slowdown in private sector activity.

There are both upside and downside risks to the outlook. On the upside, GDP growth could reach 2.2% this year if global trade tensions ease and private investment improves moderately, noted the bank.

Domestically, effective implementation of fiscal stimulus and high-quality infrastructure investment could further support growth.

However, downside risks remain significant. Escalating global trade tensions and a static recovery in tourism may weigh on exports and service sector performance, according to the World Bank.

"Political uncertainty could delay the approval of next year's fiscal budget and the roll-out of public infrastructure investments, which could spill over to private investment and drag on overall growth," said Mr Kiatipong.

Fiscal space is narrowing due to rising expenditures and slower revenue growth. The fiscal deficit widened to 6.3% of GDP in the first half of 2025, driven by stimulus spending and accelerated capital investment.

Public debt has risen to 64.4% of GDP, an increase of 23 percentage points since 2019.

Inflation is expected to remain subdued in both 2025 and 2026, projected to average just 0.3% this year as global commodity prices are forecast to decline significantly.

Inflation is predicted to rise to 1% in 2026, at the lower end of the central bank's target range, consistent with a gradual recovery in domestic demand, noted the World Bank.

While low inflation provides room for monetary easing, it also highlights persistent demand-side weaknesses and underscores the need for structural reforms to lift productivity and investment, he said.

To address these challenges, Mr Kiatipong said Thailand must focus on structural reforms to enhance productivity in new growth engines such as digital services, while attracting quality investment and diversifying trade partnerships.

In the short term, he said rebalancing fiscal policy towards public investment, while maintaining fiscal and financial stability, will be crucial to mitigating risks and supporting a more inclusive and sustainable recovery.