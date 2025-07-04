Digital GDP expected to grow 6.2% this year

The country's digital GDP growth is being boosted by huge investments in data centres.

The digital economy and society (DES) minister expects digital GDP this year to expand by 6.2% year-on-year, despite the potential impact of US reciprocal tariffs.

The figure indicates growth 3.4 times higher than the anticipated national GDP gain this year, according to the ministry.

The National Economic and Social Development Council estimated Thai GDP growth of 1.8% this year.

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the National Board of DES Office's (BDE) latest forecast as of June 27 estimated digital GDP would be driven by continued growth in digital exports to avoid the effects of US tariffs, Thailand's Cloud First Policy and the acceleration of the digital government project.

In addition, massive investment in data centres and the printed circuit board and semiconductor sectors should pace growth, according to the forecast.

Another contributing factor is Thais and foreign tourists increasingly adopting digital payment services.

The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded its global economic growth forecast to 2.8%.

Mr Prasert said the digital economy has played a key role in lifting the Thai economy.

In the past five months, the value of digital exports tallied 860 billion baht, up 35% year-on-year, a greater rate than total exports, which expanded by 8%.

"The government and the ministry have been working hard to stimulate economic growth via the digital industry," he said.

Wetang Phuangsup, secretary- general of the BDE, said the value of the broad digital economy in 2025 is expected to be 4.69 trillion baht, expanding by 6.2% year-on-year.

Digital industries are projected to continue to expand this year, albeit at a slower pace.

The hardware industry is expected to expand by 5.5% this year, down from the previously estimated 6.6%, in line with the softening economy, according to the BDE.

The digital services industry is forecast to grow by 5.7%, down from the previous estimate of 6.7%, due to the subdued economy and softening domestic consumption.

The BDE forecast the telecom industry to grow by 8.1%, down from the previously estimated 9.5%, the smart devices sector by 5.6%, down from the previously estimated 6.3%, software by 4.5%, down from the previous estimate of 5.2%, and digital content by 9.9%, down from the previously estimate of 12.7%.

Other digital industries are estimated to expand by 5.8%, down from the previously estimate of 6.7%.