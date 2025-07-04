Tourism co-payment registration temporarily closed

Listen to this article

A woman is among many users who were unable to register for the tourism co-payment scheme since it opened to the public on Tuesday. (Photo: Molpasorn Shoowong)

The new registration for the government’s tourism co-payment scheme is temporarily closed for maintenance from Friday, following widespread criticism over the project’s lack of preparedness.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said he is discussing the issue with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Friday to estimate how long it will take to stabilise the system.

For those who have already booked and plan to travel within the next few days, he said they must verify their identity via the ThaiD application and upon check-in at the reserved properties. The TAT issued a statement announcing the temporary closure on Friday morning.

“At present, based on an assessment of the situation regarding the ‘Half-Half domestic travel programme’ website, certain parts of the system still require improvements to efficiently support usage and prevent errors that could impact tourism operators.

Therefore, the TAT announced a temporary closure of the new registration system starting from Friday.

The website www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com will continue to operate normally for users who have already registered and booked accommodations. Tourists who have already claimed their privileges and completed payment can continue to travel as planned.

The tourism agency stated that the reopening date for new registrations will be announced as soon as possible and apologised for any inconvenience caused.