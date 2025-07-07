Krungsri Champions Innovation at Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 

Krungsri led regional collaboration at the Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2025, uniting governments and startups to co-create sustainable, tech-driven growth across Asia.

A startup is more than just a fledgling company. It’s a bold idea, driven by science, technology, and social purpose, to solve real-world problems. From AI-powered healthcare to fintech tools for underserved communities, these innovations have the potential to reshape economies. Yet despite their promise, many startups face a common hurdle: a lack of early-stage funding and support needed to scale into the next “unicorn”.

Strategic Alignment with Krungsri’s 2025 Vision At the centre of the initiative is Krungsri’s long-term commitment to regional growth, sustainability, and innovation. Backed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), Krungsri’s Japanese Corporate Banking (JPC) arm reaffirms its leadership as the trusted partner among Japanese corporations and has outlined a clear 2025 strategy focused on expanding sustainable growth and supporting new Japanese investment in Thailand under the concept of ‘Co-creating New Core Industries with Thai Government and Our Customers in Thailand.’ Krungsri will drive innovation and business opportunities in new core industries that hold the potential to reshape Thailand’s economic future through three key pillars: Expanding government collaboration to promote new core industries like smart agriculture, semiconductors, and food tech. Such moves have been made through the organizing of the startups event. Delivering ESG-aligned financial solutions, including sustainable deposits and social loans. Deepening regional integration through Krungsri ASEAN LINK and strategic consulting services. Startup development has long been one the Krungsri’s strategic missions and priorities, aiming to further support and keep them prepared to enter new industrial trends. Hence, Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2025 reflects its strong commitment to its promise. That’s why the Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2025, co-hosted by Bank of Ayudhya PCL (Krungsri), is becoming one of the region’s most impactful platforms for innovation. Now in its third year, the fair continues to provide startups with strategic access to investors, governments, and corporate partners across Asia. Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2025 “We take pride in being the No.1 Trusted Partner for businesses entering new markets,” said Mr Kenichi Yamato, President and CEO of Bank of Ayudhya PCL. “This platform allows us to support startups through partnership, funding, and strategic direction, connecting them to both the public and private sectors.” Japan-ASEAN Startup Business Matching Fair 2025 Held on 26 June 2025 at Siam Kempinski Bangkok, this year’s fair was co-organised by Krungsri, AEM-METI Economic and Industrial Cooperation Committee (AMEICC), Tokyo SME Support Center, Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting (MURC), MRIV International and goverment agencies in ASEAN. The event welcomed over 500 participants from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The fair featured almost 400 business matchings between 54 startups and over 200 corporate investors. Sectors of focus ranged from AI, FinTech, and HealthTech to ESG solutions, gaming, animation, disaster prevention solutions, food technology, and smart agriculture, reflecting the region’s evolving innovation landscape. High-Level Voices on Innovation and Growth

This year’s edition drew participation from senior government and corporate leaders, who offered a unified message: startups are central to Asia’s sustainable development.

H.E. Mr Otaka Masato, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, noted that “Startups are at the forefront of innovation. They hold the key to solving complex global challenges, ranging from decarbonisation to disaster prevention. Japan is proud to share our knowledge and technology with ASEAN’s next-generation entrepreneurs.”

He also referred to Japan’s five-year national startup strategy, launched in 2022, which continues to drive Japanese startup globalisation.

Mr Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), echoed the urgency, saying that “This fair comes at a pivotal time. The world is rapidly evolving through technological disruption. Thailand offers a competitive startup environment through the LTR visa, 10-year work permits, and tax incentives in key innovation sectors like MedTech and FinTech.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kazuhisa Takeuchi, Mayor of Kitakyushu City, shared the city’s transformation from an industrial zone to an ESG hub: “Kitakyushu has turned its pollution-ridden past into a clean, innovation-driven future. We’re ready to welcome ASEAN startups focused on sustainability, automation, and disaster resilience. This fair is a powerful catalyst for cross-border collaboration.”

According to Mr Bunsei Okubo, Head of Japanese Corporate Banking, Bank of Ayudhya PCL, Kitakyushu’s evolution makes it a model location for ESG-aligned startup development. “This is a city that reinvented itself through innovation and determination, offering real infrastructure and opportunity for green startups,” he said.

Government at the Heart of Innovation

In line with this year’s theme, the fair underscored the crucial role of government in cultivating innovation ecosystems. Ministries and agencies from Thailand, Japan, and beyond came together to explore how regulation, public funding, and national policy can accelerate startup success.

“Government involvement is crucial in creating a nurturing environment for innovation,” said H.E. Mr Akanat Promphan, Minister of Industry, Royal Thai Government. “Platforms like this fair are vital for unlocking potential in both the public and private sectors.”

He also underscored the government’s commitment to reform and startup empowerment, saying, “This is a truly important and inspiring event. We are living in a time of great transformation, both globally and domestically. Change is inevitable and we not only embrace it, but drive it. We are introducing new regulations and simplifying processes to make doing business easier, especially in sectors where innovation and investment matter most. Today’s businesses must strike a balance—creating new talent, fostering innovation, making a profit, and supporting society through ESG. This event reflects that balance in action.” The approach is rooted in three pillars: Global partnerships to share innovation and success stories. Public engagement to build confidence through collaboration between government and citizens. Driving ecosystem development, connecting startups with funding, banks, and enterprise partners. “Startups must be kickstarted now. Thailand has received the wake-up call and my role is to help them seize this moment of change,” he said. Expanding Regional Impact with Taiwan One of a major milestone at this year’s event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Krungsri, its innovation arm Krungsri Finnovate (KFIN), and Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Investment Corporation (ITIC). The MoU aims to promote Taiwanese startups across ASEAN and Japan by leveraging Krungsri’s extensive network to encourage business matching and co-investment opportunities, support platform and data infrastructure development, and share ESG and innovation best practices. This move signals Taiwan’s strong intention to join the 2026 edition and further broadens the fair’s regional scope. Knowledge Sharing and Opportunity Access Beyond networking and investment, the fair offered strategic insights through a packed agenda of panel discussions and educational sessions. Highlights included “Entering Japan: Unlocking Opportunities and Incentives”, which provided expert advice on market entry and government support schemes; workshops on doing business with large Thai and Japanese corporates; case studies on ESG-driven business models; and sessions on ASEAN-wide startup expansion. Mr Kenichi closed the event by affirming Krungsri’s long-term commitment: “This fair isn’t just about networking. It’s about building a movement. We are connecting startups not just with funding, but with purpose, sustainability, and partnership. Together, we are shaping Asia’s future.” What’s Next? As Krungsri celebrating its 80th Anniversary, the bank’s focus remains firmly on driving digital transformation, ESG integration, and cross-border partnerships.

Mr. Bunsei Okubo, Krungsri Head of Japanese Corporate Banking, amplified that “Krungsri will remain a key driving force for Japanese corporations and support for the growth of Thai economy with a strong focus on fostering new core industries, aiming to connect Japan and ASEAN for a sustainable future. The organising of this event obviously represents its strong promise in developing businesses and startups to blossom beyond its potential.”