ARV rolls out AI tech to prevent disasters

An aerial view of flooded areas in Chiang Rai late last month. AI can help officials identify areas prone to floods.

AI and Robots Ventures Co (ARV), a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Plc, is using artificial intelligence technology to grow its business by offering Bedrock data analytics software to state agencies, which handles a range of tasks from tax collection to disaster prevention.

Bedrock, which was developed by ARV subsidiary Bedrock Analytics Co, is a city digital data platform meant to help authorities better manage data in various fields and urban development.

"This data platform can help officials with tax calculation and collection," said Thanakorn Eamsakul, senior business development manager at Bedrock Analytics Co.

Usually officials take more than four months to work on tax calculation and collection in one area. With the help of this software, which is based on AI technology, they only need hours to finish the job, he said.

Work is accelerated partially from photos taken by on-site smart cameras as well as satellite pictures from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency.

The software can analyse shops' signboards and quickly calculate the signboard tax.

"This increases tax revenue for the government because some shop owners have never paid a signboard tax," said Mr Thanakorn.

Local administrative bodies using the software have seen their tax revenue grow by 17% a year, up from previous annual growth of 4.7%, he said.

Bedrock can also help the government with city planning to identify areas prone to natural disasters, allowing authorities to issue warnings to people living in those areas.

Bedrock can also be applied to jobs in utilities, telecom services and healthcare, said Mr Thanakorn.

"We believe data analytics and AI technology will facilitate the work of local administrative bodies," he said.

"The technology is not going to steal jobs from officials."

Despite the sluggish economy, demand for AI, data analytics and robotic systems remains strong as they can improve work significantly, said Milin Jeerapatsa, general manager of ARV.