Impact of domestic tourism stimulus likely to disappoint

Tourists are seen at a pier on Koh Chang in Trat as they wait to catch an excursion boat to surrounding island in October 2023. (File photo: Jakkrit Waewklaihong)

The government's domestic tourism co-payment scheme is likely to provide only modest support to the sector, which is weighed down by Thailand's weak economic outlook, according to Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research).

K-Research expects 205 million domestic trips this year, representing a 2.2% year-on-year increase and generating 1.14 trillion baht in revenue for annual growth of 2%.

However, the co-payment scheme is not expected to significantly lift growth due to prevailing economic challenges, noted the research unit.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand launched the co-payment programme on Tuesday, offering up to 3,000 baht per room per night for accommodation, with a total of 500,000 entitlements available. The scheme runs from July to October 2025, aiming to stimulate travel during low season.

Despite these efforts, Thailand's domestic tourism sector faces continued headwinds this year, including a slowing economy, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and increased outbound travel among Thais, K-Research noted.

In the first half of this year, domestic trips by Thai travellers are estimated at 101 million, up 2.3% year-on-year, with domestic tourism revenue expected to reach 574 billion baht, a 3.5% increase.

"Given the country's slower economic growth and weakened purchasing power, domestic tourism is projected to grow by 1.4% in the second half of the year, despite the launch of the co-payment scheme," noted K-Research.

The research unit forecasts the proportion of Thai travellers visiting secondary cities will reach 41.4% this year.

In the first five months of this year, the share had already risen to 41.3%, a large leap from 32.3% during the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Despite the growing number of visitors, secondary cities still account for only 28% of domestic tourism revenue, while primary tourist destinations contribute 72%.

Thai travellers in secondary cities tend to spend less, averaging 2,800 baht per person per trip compared with 5,000 baht in major cities.

Average spending per person per trip by Thai travellers in 2025 is estimated at 4,100 baht, still below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This slow recovery is attributed to the sluggish economy, which has constrained travel budgets, as well as changes in travel behaviour.

One notable shift is 51% of Thai domestic tourists now prefer day trips, a growing trend.

K-Research said the rise in outbound travel, partly driven by visa-free programmes and aggressive promotions by international tour operators, poses an additional challenge for domestic tourism in the latter half of the year.