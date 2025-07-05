AI nurses hint at future of health

Technologies are becoming more important in how hospitals and healthcare businesses operate

A smart registration service at Thonburi Hospital allows patients to register for treatments themselves. More hospitals are using technologies, including AI, to allow nurses to focus on patient care.

For patients meeting a nurse powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology for the first time, the process remains the same, though they are not communicating with a human.

AI nurses can quickly analyse patients' medical records and offer recommendations and diagnoses. These machines can receive help from AI-powered diagnostic assistance, which can analyse X-ray images, helping doctors to better examine patient disorders.

Welcome to the world of AI, which is increasingly integrated into medical care services.

The Explainer looks at some AI technologies that could shape the future of the hospital business.

What is an AI nurse?

An AI nurse is not a physical robot, but an AI-powered application in nursing.

Many hospitals are using AI nurses to help human nurses with clinical decision-making, patient monitoring and carrying out administrative tasks.

Thonburi Healthcare Group (THG), which operates Thonburi Hospital, is interested in this technology and is applying it in tandem with smart registration for patients.

"Smart registration allows patients to register via tablets or kiosks at Thonburi Hospital," said Pumipat Chatnoraset, chief financial officer of THG.

The software for this registration was jointly developed by THG and Agnos Health, a health tech company specialising in AI and healthcare automation.

While smart registration simplifies the registration process and reduces waiting time for patients, an AI nurse obtains preliminary information from patients, including their detailed symptoms and what medication they are taking, said Mr Pumipat.

The AI nurse uses its quick computing ability to analyse large datasets and automate tasks, enabling nurses to focus more on taking care of patients and helping doctors plan treatments.

Clinical decision support systems, also known as CDSS, is a key feature of AI nurses, helping medical staff analyse different kinds of patients data, including laboratory results, images and electronic health records. This leads to evidence-based advice for further examination as well as better care planning and medication management.

The goal is the technology will provide nurses more time for tasks that require direct two-way communication with patients, compassion and critical thinking, according to THG.

What other AI-driven technologies are used in hospitals?

Machine learning, a subset of AI, is a technology that plays an increasing role in helping doctors with diagnostics and treatment planning as well as operational efficiency, potentially leading to more personalised and proactive care, said Mr Pumipat.

Known as ML, the technology enables systems to learn from data and enhance their performance without the need to be programmed.

ML can identify patterns in patient data to predict diseases early and recommend personalised treatments.

The technology can carry out tasks related to medical imaging and diagnostics by increasing the accuracy of X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) scans.

The ability of AI to improve CT and MRI scans can also reduce radiation exposure.

In addition, AI can help medical staff better manage data interoperability between computer systems and keep track of patients' health, said Mr Pumipat.

Data interoperability allows different systems and software to share data, enabling providers to facilitate seamless care transitions.

AI also supports the use of wearable devices by patients for remote health monitoring by hospitals. Medical staff can continually collect patient data, which may lead to early detection of health issues.

Like many industries, hospital and healthcare businesses are using high technology and innovations to develop new treatments that meet patients' needs, he said.

"Digital transformation through the use of AI is an effective way to make medical service providers more productive and engaged with patients," said Mr Pumipat.

Do hospitals need to invest in new technologies, particularly AI?

The investment is crucial, though it is costly and will increase the financial burden on hospitals, he said.

Digital technologies in the medical field, including AI-powered devices, can improve customer services and provide patients with quick and easy access to medical information and treatments.

The need to invest in new technologies means hospitals, which are now encountering rising costs and increasing patient demand, will face more financial pressure, said Mr Pumipat.

However, though AI-driven automation, predictive analytics and generative AI tools are expensive, they can optimise workflows and enhance physical examination, making them cost-effective in the long term, according to media reports.

AI can help reduce healthcare spending by US$200-360 million a year, a savings of 5-10%, said the London-based Centre for Economic Policy Research.

The new technologies, including AI, are needed to support hospitals' plans to set up "centres of excellence" to treat specific, complicated diseases, said Mr Pumipat.

These centres are important to serve growing demand from patients seeking treatments for cancer, heart and brain disorders, he said.

"Many hospitals have increased investment in special centres and modern medical equipment to serve patients who want the best treatments," said Mr Pumipat.

Like THG, other hospitals are keen on adopting new healthcare technology and treatments to better serve patients.

Vimut Holding Hospital Co, a unit of real estate developer Pruksa Holding, announced earlier it spent 10 million baht developing a centre of excellence for the treatment of lung disease, in line with increasing respiratory disorders among the public.

According to the World Health Organization Strategy 2025-2028 and data from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, Thailand faces a critical air pollution crisis from PM2.5 ultra-fine dust. Bangkok was ranked eighth in a global survey of cities suffering from the worst levels of air quality.