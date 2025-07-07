National Economic and Social Development Council revises GDP forecast

Danucha Pichayanan

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) will revise its GDP forecast for 2025 as the reciprocal tariff negotiations with the United States have yet to yield any results.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said GDP is expected to grow between 1.3% to 2.3% this year.

If the US decides to impose the maximum tariff of 36% on exports from Thailand, GDP will grow by about 1.8% in 2025, he added.

He hoped the talks wrap up as soon as possible, as Vietnam -- another major manufacturing base in the region -- launched its talks with the US before Thailand and is now faces a 20% tariff on its exports, he told a seminar for business reporters.

In light of this development, the NESDC has to revise Thailand's GDP growth forecast for 2025, Mr Danucha said, adding further revisions may be necessary if the US decides to lower tariffs for exports from Indonesia and Malaysia.

"At this point, anything is possible. No one can predict President Donald Trump. Until we know the tariff rate, we can't say exactly what the GDP growth [for 2025] will look like," he said.

Mr Danucha said the export sector poses the biggest risk to economic growth in the second half of this year. That said, there are signs which bode well for the economy, such as increasing private sector investments, as well as tourism arrival figures from markets other than China.

He urged the government to ramp up public spending to stimulate the economy.

Regarding proposals worth 40 billion baht which were submitted by provincial administrations under the 157-billion-baht stimulus scheme, he said these schemes need to be reviewed by the Budget Bureau to avoid overlap and ensure effective public spending.

Separately, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, an MP from the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, expressed concerns Thailand may miss the July 9 deadline set by the US to conclude the tariff negotiations.

He called on the government to prepare a contingency plan as the failure to reach the agreement could affect the overall economy.

Competitiveness will be badly hurt if the country has to pay the maximum rate, he said, adding this could result in reduced production, factory closures, and job losses.

His remarks came after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Friday Thailand has yet to conclude its negotiations with the US.