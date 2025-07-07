NT seeks to enhance services with T3

Collaboration to offer more innovative products and smarter solutions

Col Sanpachai, left, of NT clinches the partnership with Mr Wang of T3 Technology.

National Telecom Plc (NT) is enhancing its broadband service capabilities through a strategic partnership with T3 Technology Co Ltd, aiming to introduce smart cameras to offer convenience and value to Thai consumers.

Col Sanpachai Huvanandana, president of NT, and Wang Helin, chairman and founder of T3 Technology, signed a marketing partnership agreement to enhance NT's service offerings and competitiveness.

This collaboration is expected to offer more innovative products and smarter solutions to NT customers, meeting the demands of digital consumers while providing high-quality service.

Under this partnership, NT and T3 Technology will jointly explore and develop co-marketing activities, especially concerning NT's broadband services.

The goal is to support service growth by integrating innovative technologies into NT's offerings, in response to increasing demand driven by the expansion of residential housing projects and the growing number of internet-connected devices in Thai households.

This collaboration offers a significant opportunity for business growth, which can be leveraged to enhance and accelerate the development of marketing initiatives, enabling NT to deliver services to customers with greater speed and efficiency.

NT is ready to offer high-value services that align with modern consumer behaviour and rising demand for advanced technologies.

"Through this partnership with T3 Technology -- an industry leader in the IoT [Internet of Things] device sector -- we will initially explore the integration of smart cameras into NT promotional campaigns."

This initiative aligns with NT's broader strategic direction of expanding its digital service capabilities to meet growing demand.

NT is committed to building strategic partnerships to enhance consumer trust and satisfaction in its services.

Mr Wang emphasised T3 Technology specialises in IoT products and smart devices, such as smart cameras, WiFi routers, smart bulbs, smart strip lights and more.

"With branch offices in five countries, forming a partnership with NT presents an opportunity to leverage our technological expertise and deep understanding of customer behaviour in the joint development of services that truly align with the evolving needs of the market."

"Our strength lies in developing innovative smart home devices, coupled with our ability to empower telecom operators to win the household market through seamlessly integrated bundled IoT service offerings.

"At the core of our business is the 'Own the Household' strategy -- a forward-thinking vision that positions service providers at the centre of consumers' digital lifestyles.

"More than just a strategic direction, it serves as a platform for our partners to deliver value-added services, strengthen customer loyalty, elevate user experiences and create new avenues for sustainable revenue growth."