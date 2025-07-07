CKPower named to ESG100 list for fourth consecutive year

Dr Pipat Yodprudtikan, chairman of the Thaipat Institute (second from left), presented the ESG100 certificate to Thanawat Trivisvavet, managing director of CKPower (third from left).

CK Power Plc has been included in the 2025 ESG100 list by the Thaipat Institute, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year of recognition.

Selected from 921 listed securities, the inclusion reflects CKPower’s consistent commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. The company’s sustainability efforts are driven by its "C-K-P" strategy, which focuses on clean electricity, social responsibility, and long-term partnerships.

CKPower aims to achieve 100% renewable energy consumption across its operations by 2043, with more than 95% of its capacity to come from renewables by that year. It has also set a target of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In parallel, the company works to promote human rights, support local communities, and improve quality of life through clean energy and social development projects. Internally, CKPower fosters a sustainability-first mindset among its employees through its “Transition in Action” initiative, integrating ESG principles across the organisation to support long-term, inclusive growth.

The ESG100 list highlights companies with strong environmental and social responsibility, sound risk management, and high potential for sustained performance across their business value chains.