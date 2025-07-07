Thailand to withdraw casino bill as ruling bloc hit by crisis

Listen to this article

A monitor shows the entertainment complex project as Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat listens to comments from a Senate committee studying the bill on June 5. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The government will withdraw a controversial bill to legalise casinos from parliament following mounting public opposition and a fresh bout of political turmoil that has reduced the ruling coalition’s majority.

A motion to withdraw the so-called “entertainment complex” bill from the current session of parliament will be raised on Wednesday when it was previously slotted for consideration, chief government whip Visuth Chainaroon told reporters on Monday.

The government had earlier indicated that it would delay the introduction of the bill — set to be the first major agenda after the House of Representatives reconvened last week — saying it needed more time to communicate with the public and address their concerns about problem gambling and money laundering.

The move to pull the bill came after the ruling alliance was pushed to the brink by the exit of the Bhumjaithai Party, which had opposed the bill, and the suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for alleged ethical misconduct.

Ms Paetongtarn also faces other legal challenges after coming under fire for a leaked phone conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, in which she was critical of the Thai army’s role in an ongoing border standoff with the neighboring country.

Without a clear majority, the government may face challenges in passing controversial or essential bills that have been lined up in the coming months. The budget bill for next fiscal year from October is also expected to be taken up for the second and third readings in August.