Galaxy Eyes Thailand for World-Class Entertainment Complex

Galaxy Entertainment Group, operator of the world’s highest-grossing integrated resort, is exploring plans to introduce its signature entertainment complex model to Thailand, positioning the country as a major tourism magnet.

What do you picture when you hear the words “entertainment complex,” an idea the Thai government is now actively promoting?

Imagine a vast destination surrounded by a collection of the world’s most prestigious five-star luxury hotels. Inside, Michelin-starred restaurants serve cuisines from across the globe, there’s the very latest in luxury and lifestyle shopping, the world’s largest sky-top wave pool with white sand beach, state-of-the-art convention facilities, magnificent live performance arena, and a hugely attractive kids’ zone. And yes—just 5% of the total gross area—is a casino.

This isn’t just imagination. It’s real, at Galaxy Resorts Macau, a place where visitors enjoy a fully integrated leisure experience blending luxury, lifestyle, excitement, and fun.

With over 2 million square metres of development, located in Macau’s Cotai precinct, Galaxy Resorts Macau comprises nine ultra premium and luxury branded hotels with more than 5,000 rooms, suites and villas, including the latest addition—Capella, opened this year—as well as over 120 restaurants, café society, 200 luxury and lifestyle retail stores, 3D cinema’s, and the incredibly popular Diamond and Crystal lobby themed attractions.

Any service you can think of can be found within the resort without the need to leave—whether dining, shopping, live entertainment, business events, kids’ clubs, pools, spas, beauty outlets, or even a barber, golf simulator, and bowling alleys. All attracting over 60,000 visitors per day.

“Galaxy prides itself on staying ahead of the competition by continuously investing in the very best products and services”, Kevin Clayton, Chief Brand Officer, Galaxy Resorts Thailand told the Bangkok Post during a recent hosted media visit to explore the concept of a fully integrated entertainment complex.

“Competition will always be intense, so we continuously listen to our customers, anticipate change, innovate, develop talent and grow as a result.”

Since opening nearly 15 years ago, Galaxy Entertainment Group has invested approximately US$ 13 billion in capital.

The story of this legendary property began when the Macau government liberalised its gambling industry, shifting from a monopoly to granting concessions to six operators in the early 2000’s. Galaxy Entertainment Group secured the largest plot of land—470,000 sqm—in the Cotai area, with a vision to create the world’s leading integrated resort.

Among its latest expansions is Phase 3, featuring Asia’s most iconic and advanced Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) of breathtaking design, advanced technology and flexible MICE space, hosting banquets, exhibitions and conferences, and the Galaxy Arena, hosting 198 events last year, attracting up to 16,000 fans to world-class concerts by the likes of Blackpink, J-Hope, G Dragon, and Jacky Cheung.

This has further cemented Galaxy’s leadership position as the hub for live entertainment and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions).

One of its most sought-after gems is Sushi Kissho, located in Raffles, and helmed by Chef Miyakawa, who previously earned three Michelin stars at his restaurant in Hokkaido.

It will come as little surprise that in 2024, Galaxy Entertainment Group reported HK$ 43.4 billion (US$5.5 billion) in gross revenue—up 22% year-on-year—driven primarily by the Galaxy Resorts Macau, which generated HK$34.5 billion (US$ 4.4 billion).

Mr Clayton said Galaxy Resorts Macau remains the world’s highest-grossing integrated resort, holding approximately 20% of Macau gaming market share. The company attracts a larger share of high value tourists seeking unique experiences. Through targeted investment in product diversity, quality, people and marketing the company remains optimistic about industry growth. The upcoming Phase 4, expected 2027, will introduce five new luxury hotels, retail zones, and family attractions.

GAMING ONLY A SMALL PART OF THE EXPERIENCE

While a large proportion of Galaxy Resorts Macau’s revenues and profit come from gaming, casinos occupy only 5% of the gross floor area.

The resort offers approximately 700 tables and 1,200 electronic gaming machines, with its main casino floor situated on the ground floor, surrounded by shopping promenades and restaurants that allow guests to bypass the casino entirely if they wish.

According to Mr Clayton, gaming is only a small part of the total entertainment complex ecosystem—but its returns does help fund other entertainment and hospitality services within the resort.

Galaxy welcomes both overnight and day guests who want to play at the casino, together with many thousands of visitors who come to see a live show, stay, relax with family, dine or shop.

Inside the gaming floor, responsible gambling kiosks are readily available for players to seek support or apply for self-exclusion programmes. Staff are trained to identify at-risk individuals showing signs of gambling addiction or mental health issues.

To prevent money laundering, the company works closely with the government gaming regulator accessing over 2,000 CCTV cameras operating throughout casino areas, monitoring suspicious transactions, alongside a qualified surveillance team, advanced technologies and robust back-end systems.

Galaxy Privilege Club member transactions are tracked, enabling the resort to capture player activity in the casino and transactions throughout the integrated resort. This model encourages repeat business and rewards members with benefits—not unlike an airline loyalty programme.

If any suspicious activity is detected, the matter is referred to authorities for further investigation.

“When it comes to casinos, we’re no different to a financial institution in terms of regulations, procedures, infrastructure and governance. The system is well-proven globally,” said Mr Clayton. “An entertainment complex will deliver the much-needed structure, investment and transparency needed to manage these things correctly.”

In 2024 alone, Macau collected over US$11 billion (MOP88.1 billion) in gaming taxes, which are reinvested in infrastructure projects and services for the benefit of locals and tourists.

THAILAND OPPORTUNITIES

As a world leading global operator, Galaxy Entertainment Group is interested in exploring opportunities to develop an iconic landmark Galaxy Resorts entertainment complex in Thailand, specifically in Bangkok.

Mr Clayton noted that Thailand already has a very strong foundation—culture, cuisine, and hospitality—and that an entertainment complex could serve as a “lightning rod” to attract high-spending tourists, while also encouraging longer stays.

Research suggests Thailand’s existing gambling market is estimated at over US$33 billion, largely illegal and untaxed. At the same time, over 6 million Thais are believed to be at risk of problem gambling.

“Why wouldn’t you regulate it, legalise it, tax it, attract billions of investment, create thousands of additional jobs, put sufficient safeguards in place to protect vulnerable people and build a sustainable fun economy?” Mr Clayton asked.

Galaxy Resorts Macau is primarily supported by tourists from China and Hong Kong, with Macau being the only legal gambling destination within the Greater China territories.

Mr Clayton supports regulations for responsible casino access, similar to Macau’s minimum entry age of 21, restriction on staff gambling, plus restricting casino access for people on social programmes, history of bad dept or mental health. He added that if Thailand imposes a casino entry fee like Singapore for locals, it must reflect the country’s average income to avoid excluding local patrons and forcing them to enter the illegal gambling establishments and online channels. Galaxy Resorts is only interested in creating a safe and comfortable entertainment complex for all to enjoy.

He emphasised the importance of creating a dedicated gaming regulator, akin to Singapore’s Gambling Regulatory Authority and Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, plus introducing a competitive casino tax rate to attract multi-billion dollar investments necessary to build iconic EC’s rather than casino hotels.

Addressing concerns that Chinese tourists might avoid Thailand if it develops legal casinos, Mr Clayton clarified that China’s government is focused on cracking down on illegal capital outflows, particularly through “gaming promoters” who facilitate unauthorised cross-border transfers for gambling purposes. There are many thousands of Chinese tourists who gladly enter casinos overseas for entertainment purposes as part of their global travel. Gambling is only part of their trip, not central to their trip.

With over two decades of proven experience, Galaxy Entertainment Group has expressed its willingness to work with authorities so it may contribute to Thailand’s efforts to combat illegal gambling, while enhancing the country’s reputation as a progressive world-class tourism destination.

