Malaysia now No.1 source of tourists in Thailand

Listen to this article

Food shops on Banthat Thong Road in Pathumwan district. The area was once popular among locals and foreigners alike, but is now facing a significant decline in foot traffic and revenue. (Photo: Pattarawadee Saengmanee)

Malaysia has surpassed China as the largest inbound tourism market for Thailand in the first half of this year, as the latter plunged by 34.1%, while tourism operators say they have little hope that Asian markets will rise in the low season.

In the first six months, Thailand welcomed 16.6 million foreign arrivals, dipping 4.6% year-on-year, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Only four source markets tallied more than 1 million tourists for the period: Malaysia, China, India and Russia.

Malaysia posted 2.29 million arrivals and China 2.26 million, registering declines of 5.59% and 34.1% respectively, followed by the Indian market at 1.18 million arrivals, up 13.8%, and Russia at 1.03 million, a gain of 12.3%.

Thanet Supornsahasrungsi, president of the Association of Chonburi Tourism Federation, said the outlook in the third quarter would remain unchanged as the Chinese market might not significantly improve.

As the Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) prepares to organise a roadshow to three Chinese cities this month — Chongqing, Lanzhou and Hangzhou — Mr Thanet said it would only stimulate the market for the short term via chartered flights, which are eligible for subsidies from the government’s stimulus campaign.

In the long run, he said Thailand still faces challenges based on its declining reputation among Chinese travellers, especially the perception that it no longer offers good value for money.

“There are growing complaints about expensive and unpleasant food in the Banthat Thong area and unhygienic street food in Yaowarat," said Mr Thanet.

"More price-conscious travellers have shifted to Vietnam, which is more competitive in terms of price.”

With European arrivals to Thailand surging by 16.6% to 4.3 million in the first half of the year, tourism operators in Pattaya are more optimistic about the upcoming high season, which is typically the peak period for long-haul markets.

He said the Asia-Pacific market would continue to struggle, after declining by 12% to 11.2 million visitors in the first six months, with no positive factors yet to drive a recovery.

According to Atta, its three-city roadshow this month is expected to connect 60 Thai tourism operators with 1,000 Chinese tour agents.

The association plans to support the Tourism Authority of Thailand with promotion of its chartered flight subsidy scheme, which offers up to 350,000 baht per flight for operators that achieve a load factor of more than 80%.