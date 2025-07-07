US to make several trade announcements in next 48 hours: Treasury secretary

FILE PHOTO: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, June 27, 2025. (Reuters)

WASHINGTON - The United States will make several trade announcements in the next 48 hours, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, ahead of a US deadline on Wednesday to finalise trade pacts.

"We've had a lot of people change their tune in terms of negotiations. So my mailbox was full last night with a lot of new offers, a lot of new proposals," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC. "So it's going to be a busy couple of days."

President Donald Trump said the United States would start delivering tariff letters from 12pm ET (1600 GMT) on Monday.

The letters would not necessarily provide an ultimatum, according to Bessent.

"It's just 'thank you for wanting to trade with the United States of America. We welcome you as a trading partner, and here's the rate, unless you want to come back and try to negotiate,'" he said.

Bessent declined to comment on whether negotiations on new ownership of the TikTok short video app, which President Donald Trump said would start this week, would be linked to trade talks.

He said he would meet with his Chinese counterpart in the next couple of weeks.

"I think there are things for us to do together if the Chinese want to do it, so we will discuss whether we are able to move beyond trade into other areas," he told CNBC.