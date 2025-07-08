Thai businesses come out in support of US tariff deal

A Thai Airways' Boeing 787-800 jet. Thailand proposed purchases of energy and Boeing jets from the US as part of trade proposals.

The private sector supports the revised US tariff proposals and expects a mutually beneficial outcome, says the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

Thailand's latest proposal aims to boost bilateral trade volume and reduce Thailand's US$46 billion trade surplus with the US by 70% within five years, with a balance expected in 7-8 years, according to Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

He said the government offered zero tariffs on some US products as part of the new trade proposals.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the chamber and the Thai Board of Trade, said the private sector accepts the revised conditions, which include increased purchases of energy and Boeing jets, as well as greater market access for US products.

"We expect the US will accept Thailand's proposals, leading to a fair tariff rate that will not disadvantage Thai businesses in comparison with other countries. We want to see mutually beneficial results for both countries," he said.

Mr Poj said imposing the initially proposed 36% tariff on Thai products would have severely harmed the Thai economy.

"We need to wait for clarity from the US government," he said.

Regarding market access for US products and cutting the import tariff to zero, Mr Poj said he anticipated this privilege might not apply to all products.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the ministry is preparing business relief measures in response to the US tariffs, following the submission of revised proposals.

He said these measures will be delivered via a relief fund aimed at supporting businesses affected by the potential tariff increases, along with providing soft loans.

The government reserved 10 billion baht from its economic stimulus package of 115 billion baht for this purpose, said Mr Jatuporn.

"We will engage with all relevant stakeholders and plan to finalise the relief measures as soon as possible. Once concluded, we will present these measures to the cabinet for budget approval," he said.